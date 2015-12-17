© infineon (illustration purpose only!) Analysis | December 17, 2015
German semiconductor market growing steadily
In 2015, the German semiconductor market will grow with an 5.7 percent to reach a value of EUR 11.7 billion.
These are the expectations of Stephan zur Verth, Chairman for Semiconductor Devices in the ZVEI division Electronic Components and Systems: "The German semiconductor market continues to follow the growth pattern (in EUR) – an average of just under six percent per year – that can be observed since 2012." For the 2016, zur Verth expects a growth of three percent to reach a value of about EUR twelve billion in Germany.
The European semiconductor market is shrinking this year with an estimated nine percent to just over USD 33 billion. In 2014, the market had increased with 7.3 percent to reach a value of USD 36.3 billion. In 2016, the European semiconductor market is expected to grow by two percent to around USD 33.7 billion, states zur Verth. The large discrepancy between the growth of the German and the decline of the European semiconductor market is due to the weak performance of the euro against the US dollar in 2015. The German market – when analysed in USD – decreased with almost eleven percent.
World market is growing in the long term
It is expected that 2015 will bring a sales decline of 0.9 percent to reach a value of around USD 333 billion. In 2016, analysts expected a slight sales increase of two percent slightly over USD 339 billion. "The semiconductor market has evolved into a so-called 'mature market', which growth rates substantially depend on new applications and the economic development”, said zur Verth. "Since 2012, annual growth rates reached an average of around 5 percent.”
Automotive electronics continue strongly
In 2015, Automotive Electronics with reach a market share of almost 44 percent in Germany. This is followed by Industrial Electronics with a market share of 24 percent; Computing with a market share close to 23 percent. The two smallest market segments are Telecommunications – with slightly more than six percent market share – and Consumer Electronics with slightly more than two percent market share.
Stabilization of the European market
Asia/Pacific remains – with almost 60 percent of global market share – the strongest regions. China commands almost half of that share. This is followed by the Americas. The region stabilised – with only a slight growth – around a market share of 20 percent. Japan and Europe both hold a market share of less than ten percent. Europe, whose market share has fallen steadily in recent years, has a good chance to stabilise at a low level of around ten percent.
