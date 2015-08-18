© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com Analysis | August 18, 2015
Huawei Passes Ericsson for No.1 Spot
A recently published report from Dell’Oro Group finds that Q2 2015 marks the first quarter with Huawei as the RAN revenue leader.
The Radio Access Network (RAN) infrastructure market, a subset of the mobile infrastructure market, declined year-over-year for a third consecutive quarter as large scale mobile broadband deployments in China were not enough to offset weaker trends in the advanced markets.
“This quarter was again characterized by strong sales in China, weaker demand in the advanced markets, and significant year-over-year currency fluctuations”, said Stefan Pongratz, analyst of Dell’Oro Group’s Carrier Economics and RAN programs. “While China’s mobile broadband deployments is helping to offset some of the weaker trends outside of China, it is of course difficult to see how the market will return to growth when China’s 4G deployments stabilize, given that the overall RAN market excluding 4G in China has now recorded eight consecutive quarters of year-over-year decline”, continued Pongratz.
Other highlights from Dell’Oro Group’s Quarterly Mobile RAN Report, 2Q15:
- 2Q15 marks the first quarter with Huawei as the RAN revenue leader
- Huawei, Ericsson, and Nokia maintained the top three revenue share ranking for the overall RAN market, accounting for nearly three fourths of the entire market in 1H15
- Nokia and Alcatel-Lucent combined had a leading LTE RAN revenue share in 1H15
- Non-residential small cell market up ~3x year-over-year, driven by Distributed Radio Systems
