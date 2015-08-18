Carl Hung new CEO at Season Group

© robwilson39 dreamstime.com

EMS company Season Group has announced that following a 3-year transition period, Carl Hung has formally taken over the role of CEO of Season Group from his father Patrick.

Patrick hands Carl a scroll to signify the handover of the running of Season Group to Carl.



"The wording of the scroll encourages Carl to consider the history of the company as he develops its capabilities – serving as a link between the past and the future."

© Images: Season Group

This transition was marked during the company’s recent 40th Anniversary celebrations.Speaking at the event, Patrick said:“Carl embodies the Season mindset and philosophy. He has been working and developing within the business for the past 10 years. Whilst I am proud of all that I have achieved with my colleagues over the past 40 years, the time is now right for Carl to take over responsibility for the running of the company. I know that he is determined to take Season Group to a whole new level of success. And as I step down from the day-to-day operations, I would like to thank all of our customers, suppliers and employees for their support over many years.”Carl responded by saying:“I am humbled by the achievement of my father in building a company that now operates in China, USA, UK, Hong Kong, Canada, Malaysia and Mexico. We started with Cable Assembly and Plastics and have grown to become a key EMS partner for our customers – many of who now entrust us with full electromechanical assembly of their products”.