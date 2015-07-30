© alexskopje dreamstime.com

Pascal Keller leaves Cicor Group – AMS Division under new lead

Cicor's Pascal Keller, Division Head Advanced Microelectronics & Substrates, is leaving the company to pursue a new professional opportunity.

The management of the AMS Division will be taken over by Jürgen Steinbichler, who will be joining the Cicor Group on August 7 2015.



Pascal Keller has headed what is now the Advanced Microelectronics & Substrates (AMS) Division, a manufacturer of microelectronics and high-quality substrates, from prototype to large-scale production, since June 2009. At the beginning of 2014, under the leadership of Pascal Keller, the previously separate Printed Circuit Boards (PCB) and Microelectronics (ME) Divisions were combined into today's AMS Division, resulting in a strengthening of the Division's product and solution portfolio.



Jürgen Steinbichler will now take over as the new Executive Vice President of the AMS Division. He will take over the management of the Division from 7 August 2015. In this role he will also be a member of Group Management.



Jürgen Steinbichler brings with him technical expertise in the area of semiconductors and the electronics industry, as well as many years of business and management experience from positions he held in international companies such as Siemens, ESEC, Dyconex and Tecan.