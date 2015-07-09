© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

RoodMicrotec secures major order

RoodMicrotec N.V. has secured a significant multi-year supply chain order for the automotive industry, which will run 10 years.

The expected sales will be between EUR 2.5 and 3 million per year. Preparations for this order are currently under way, and are anticipated to take approx. 9 months. As a result, the supply chain activities with the abovementioned volume of between EUR 2.5 and 3 million per year will start in the second quarter of 2016.



"As we have indicated before, the lead times of our orders are often longer than expected. Therefore, this order represents a milestone. Furthermore, it is an order in one of our growth markets. Clearly, RoodMicrotec is very pleased with the order. It has also proved the value of our Automotive Competence Centre", said RoodMicrotec CEO Philip Nijenhuis.