© alexander fediachov dreamstime.com Analysis | May 28, 2015
IHS: 'Highest annual growth rate since 2010'
Worldwide industrial semiconductor revenues grew by 18 percent year over year in 2014, according to IHS Inc.
Global industrial semiconductor revenue in 2014 totaled $40.4 billion, up from $34.3 billion in 2013. The year-over-year increase follows solid growth of 13 percent in 2013, a decline of 3 percent in 2012 and 12 percent growth in 2011. The strong performance achieved in 2014 represents the highest annual growth rate, since the 36 percent boom in 2010.
“Gradual acceleration in the global economy, led by the United States and China, continued to lift industrial equipment demand,” said Robbie Galoso, principal analyst, IHS Technology. “Broad-based growth in industrial electronics gained momentum in the semiconductor industry, especially in products used for factory automation control, commercial avionics, LED lighting, digital internet-protocol cameras, climate control, renewable energy, traction, wireless application-specific testers and oil and gas exploration equipment.”
Based on the latest information from the IHS Industrial Semiconductors service, the industrial electronics category is expected to continue its strong momentum, as the top application-revenue driver in the semiconductor industry, through 2019. Industrial semiconductor revenue growth is expected to increase 7 percent in 2015, with continued growth forecast for many segments; however, more moderate growth is expected this year, due mainly to slowed growth in memory, logic and analog products used in building and home control, military and civil aerospace, and test and measurement. With improving financial results in the long term, the industrial semiconductor market is expected to be on track to reach 6 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2014 and 2019.
Industrial semiconductor market revenues on the upswing
Optical Semiconductor delivered the strongest performance, thanks to the continued strength of the LED market. The highest semiconductor device absolute revenue growth from 2014 to 2019 will come from LEDs, which is expected to grow from $6.3 billion to $12.6 billion—stemming from the global general lighting LED lighting boom, with most countries banning incandescent bulbs in 2014. Discrete power transistors, thyristors, rectifier and power diodes are expected to grow from $6 billion to $7.3 billion, due to the policy shift toward energy efficiency. Microcontrollers (MCUs) are also expected to experience robust growth in the long-term, growing from $4.3 billion to $5.8 billion, because of advances in power efficiency and integration features.
Out of more than 27 semiconductor segments, 26 achieved increased year-over-year growth in 2014. All 7 major semiconductor components grew last year, led by optical,analog integrated circuits (ICs), logic ICs, discretes, microcomponent ICs, memory ICs, and sensors and actuators. Both analog ICs and logic application-specific ICs achieved the strongest turnaround in growth, moving from relatively flat growth in 2013 to over 20 percent growth last year.
“Gradual acceleration in the global economy, led by the United States and China, continued to lift industrial equipment demand,” said Robbie Galoso, principal analyst, IHS Technology. “Broad-based growth in industrial electronics gained momentum in the semiconductor industry, especially in products used for factory automation control, commercial avionics, LED lighting, digital internet-protocol cameras, climate control, renewable energy, traction, wireless application-specific testers and oil and gas exploration equipment.”
Based on the latest information from the IHS Industrial Semiconductors service, the industrial electronics category is expected to continue its strong momentum, as the top application-revenue driver in the semiconductor industry, through 2019. Industrial semiconductor revenue growth is expected to increase 7 percent in 2015, with continued growth forecast for many segments; however, more moderate growth is expected this year, due mainly to slowed growth in memory, logic and analog products used in building and home control, military and civil aerospace, and test and measurement. With improving financial results in the long term, the industrial semiconductor market is expected to be on track to reach 6 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2014 and 2019.
Industrial semiconductor market revenues on the upswing
Optical Semiconductor delivered the strongest performance, thanks to the continued strength of the LED market. The highest semiconductor device absolute revenue growth from 2014 to 2019 will come from LEDs, which is expected to grow from $6.3 billion to $12.6 billion—stemming from the global general lighting LED lighting boom, with most countries banning incandescent bulbs in 2014. Discrete power transistors, thyristors, rectifier and power diodes are expected to grow from $6 billion to $7.3 billion, due to the policy shift toward energy efficiency. Microcontrollers (MCUs) are also expected to experience robust growth in the long-term, growing from $4.3 billion to $5.8 billion, because of advances in power efficiency and integration features.
Out of more than 27 semiconductor segments, 26 achieved increased year-over-year growth in 2014. All 7 major semiconductor components grew last year, led by optical,analog integrated circuits (ICs), logic ICs, discretes, microcomponent ICs, memory ICs, and sensors and actuators. Both analog ICs and logic application-specific ICs achieved the strongest turnaround in growth, moving from relatively flat growth in 2013 to over 20 percent growth last year.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments