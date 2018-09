BlackBerry consolidates businesss – layoffs will occur

© alexey utemov dreamstime.com

BlackBerry is once again reducing its workforce as it consolidates its software, hardware and applications business.

An emailed statement sent to several media platforms states that the company is continuing to execute its turnaround plan. As a result the company has made the decision to consolidate its device software, hardware and applications business. Which will impact a number of employees around the world.The statement does not specify how many employees will be affected by the decision. But it wasn't long ago since BlackBerry shut down it's offices in Sweden , laying off some 150 employees.“One of our priorities is making our device business profitable. At the same time, we must grow software and licensing revenues. You will see in the coming months a significant ramping up in our customer-facing activities in sales and marketing,” the company explains in the emailed statement, which can be read in full at Re/code