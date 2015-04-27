© alexey utemov dreamstime.com

BlackBerry shuts down in Sweden

Yet another telecoms company has chosen to cut back in Sweden. This time it's handset manufacturer BlackBerry who is closing down in both Malmö and Gothenburg.

Some 150 employees will be laid off when BlackBerry shuts down its units in Malmö and Gothenburg, according Rapidus. The Malmö unit employs 93 people and the unit in Gothenburg has 60 employees.