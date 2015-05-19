© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

ERAPSCO awarded $87 million for US Navy sonobuoy contract

Sparton Corporation and Ultra Electronics Holdings have been awarded subcontracts valued at USD 87 million to their ERAPSCO joint venture, for the manufacture of sonobuoys for the United States Navy.

The award is a GFY15 ERAPSCO Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract release for sonobuoy requirements under ERAPSCO’s five year contract. ERAPSCO will provide production subcontracts in the amount of USD 47 million and USD 40 million to Ultra Electronics USSI and Sparton DeLeon Springs, LLC respectively. Production will take place at Ultra Electronics USSI’s Columbia City, IN facility and Sparton’s DeLeon Springs, FL facility and is expected to be completed by March 2017.



“I am pleased that we have secured this important contract that will continue to provide critical sensor capabilities to the U.S. Navy. This contract is a reflection of the increased focus on anti-submarine warfare and ‘pivot to the Pacific’ spoken about by the U.S. Navy,” stated Rakesh Sharma, Chief Executive of Ultra Electronics.