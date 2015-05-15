© adam121 dreamstime.com Electronics Production | May 15, 2015
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG records revenue growth of 8 percent
Aided by currency effects, medical technology company Carl Zeiss Meditec AG increased its revenue by 8 percent in the first six months of the current financial year, to EUR 498.0 million (previous year: € 460.9 million).
Adjusted for the favorable currency trends, growth was 3.7 percent. At EUR 61.0 million, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were slightly lower than the figure from the previous year (previous year: EUR 63.7 million). The EBIT margin reached 12.2 percent (previous year: 13.8 percent).
Development of the strategic business units (SBUs) during the reporting period was mixed. The 2.1 percent decline in revenue in the Microsurgery SBU compared with the previous year (adjusted for currency effects: -5.8 percent), to EUR 141.7 million (previous year: EUR 144.8 million) should be considered against the background of an exceptionally strong year-ago period.
The Ophthalmic Systems SBU, on the other hand, boosted by currency gains, achieved revenue growth of 8.8 percent (adjusted for currency effects: 2.4 percent), to EUR 183.2 million (previous year: EUR 168.4 million). A positive trend in the service business and the refractive laser business was once again offset in this SBU by persistently strong pricing and competitive pressure in the diagnostics business. Ultimately, it was the Surgical Ophthalmology SBU that once again closed the first six months with the highest growth rate, increasing its revenue by 17.1 percent to EUR 173.0 million (previous year: EUR 147.8 million). Even excluding the first-time consolidation of Aaren Scientifc, this SBU's growth would still have been in the double digits.
Dr. Ludwin Monz, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, gave his take on the 6-month figures: "In spite of varying regional trends and different rates of growth in our business fields, the development of our Company remains positive. Our broad business model and our balanced regional presence proved once more to be a strength."
Development by region
EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa): Revenue in the EMEA region increased by 8.1 percent in the first six months of the financial year, to EUR 171.3 million (previous year: EUR 158.5 million). As in the previous quarters, development in the individual markets was very mixed; Germany and the United Kingdom, in particular, achieved good growth.
Americas: Revenue in the Americas region increased by 17.8 percent, to EUR 166.9 million (previous year: EUR 141.7 million). The driving force behind this growth was the strong U.S. dollar. Adjusted for currency effects, growth amounted to 5.2 percent.
APAC (Asia/Pacific region): The revenue generated in the APAC region in the first six months was at almost the same level as the previous year, at EUR 159.8 million (previous year: EUR 160.8 million). While currency effects did not play a significant role in this reporting region, the high comparison basis is now having a noticeably negative impact in Japan. Revenue there fell sharply, after the same period of the previous year had benefited from pull-forward effects associated with a VAT increase. Outside of Japan, however, there was a double-digit percentage increase in revenue in the region.
Outlook
As reported, the company has set itself the goal to consolidate and expand its market shares. Revenue of around EUR 960 million to 1.0 billion is forecast for the year as a whole. The EBIT margin is expected to be within a range of 13-15 percent in the medium term and has been adjusted in the current financial year for the special effects.
Development of the strategic business units (SBUs) during the reporting period was mixed. The 2.1 percent decline in revenue in the Microsurgery SBU compared with the previous year (adjusted for currency effects: -5.8 percent), to EUR 141.7 million (previous year: EUR 144.8 million) should be considered against the background of an exceptionally strong year-ago period.
The Ophthalmic Systems SBU, on the other hand, boosted by currency gains, achieved revenue growth of 8.8 percent (adjusted for currency effects: 2.4 percent), to EUR 183.2 million (previous year: EUR 168.4 million). A positive trend in the service business and the refractive laser business was once again offset in this SBU by persistently strong pricing and competitive pressure in the diagnostics business. Ultimately, it was the Surgical Ophthalmology SBU that once again closed the first six months with the highest growth rate, increasing its revenue by 17.1 percent to EUR 173.0 million (previous year: EUR 147.8 million). Even excluding the first-time consolidation of Aaren Scientifc, this SBU's growth would still have been in the double digits.
Dr. Ludwin Monz, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, gave his take on the 6-month figures: "In spite of varying regional trends and different rates of growth in our business fields, the development of our Company remains positive. Our broad business model and our balanced regional presence proved once more to be a strength."
Development by region
EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa): Revenue in the EMEA region increased by 8.1 percent in the first six months of the financial year, to EUR 171.3 million (previous year: EUR 158.5 million). As in the previous quarters, development in the individual markets was very mixed; Germany and the United Kingdom, in particular, achieved good growth.
Americas: Revenue in the Americas region increased by 17.8 percent, to EUR 166.9 million (previous year: EUR 141.7 million). The driving force behind this growth was the strong U.S. dollar. Adjusted for currency effects, growth amounted to 5.2 percent.
APAC (Asia/Pacific region): The revenue generated in the APAC region in the first six months was at almost the same level as the previous year, at EUR 159.8 million (previous year: EUR 160.8 million). While currency effects did not play a significant role in this reporting region, the high comparison basis is now having a noticeably negative impact in Japan. Revenue there fell sharply, after the same period of the previous year had benefited from pull-forward effects associated with a VAT increase. Outside of Japan, however, there was a double-digit percentage increase in revenue in the region.
Outlook
As reported, the company has set itself the goal to consolidate and expand its market shares. Revenue of around EUR 960 million to 1.0 billion is forecast for the year as a whole. The EBIT margin is expected to be within a range of 13-15 percent in the medium term and has been adjusted in the current financial year for the special effects.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments