Record for EDA industry
The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 11.9 percent for Q4 2014 to a record USD 2'104 million, compared to USD 1'880.5 million in Q4 2013.
Sequential EDA revenue for Q4 2014 increased 15.1percent compared to Q3 2014, while the four-quarters moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four quarters, increased by 7.3 percent.
“The fourth quarter revenue represents both a record quarter and the culmination of a record year for the EDA industry," said Walden C. Rhines, board sponsor for the EDAC MSS and chairman and CEO of Mentor Graphics. “IC Physical Design and Semiconductor IP both reported double digit growth in Q4. Geographically, the Americas as well as Asia-Pacific had record quarters with double digit growth in those regions.”
Companies that were tracked employed a record 31'735 professionals in Q4/2014, an increase 6.2 percent compared to the 29'880 people employed in Q4/2013, and up 0.3 percent compared to Q3, 2014.
Revenue by Product Category
The largest category, Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), generated revenue of $699.5 million in Q4 2014, which represents a 3.1 percent decrease compared to Q4 2013. The four-quarters moving average for CAE decreased 1.3 percent.
IC Physical Design & Verification revenue was $483.7 million in Q4 2014, a 25.9 percent increase compared to Q4 2013. The four-quarters moving average increased 4.7 percent. Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB & MCM) revenue of $176.2 million for Q4 2014 represents a decrease of 7.6 percent compared to Q4 2013. The four-quarters moving average for PCB & MCM increased 5.1 percent.
Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) revenue totaled $642.8 million in Q4 2014, a 32 percent increase compared to Q4 2013. The four-quarters moving average increased 22.1 percent. Services revenue was $101.6 million in Q4 2014, an increase of 4.9 percent compared to Q4 2013. The fourquarters moving average increased 6.1 percent.
Revenue by Region
The Americas, EDA’s largest region, purchased $935.4 million of EDA products and services in Q4 2014, an increase of 13.8 percent compared to Q4 2013. The four-quarters moving average for the Americas increased 10.4 percent.
Revenue in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) was flat in Q4 2014 compared to Q4 2013 on revenues of $328.9 million. The EMEA four-quarters moving average increased 3.6 percent.
Fourth quarter 2014 revenue from Japan decreased 19.5 percent to $206.8 million compared to Q4 2013. The four-quarters moving average for Japan decreased 17.8 percent.
The Asia/Pacific (APAC) region revenue increased to $632.9 million in Q4 2014, an increase of 33.9 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2013. The four-quarters moving average increased 18 percent.
