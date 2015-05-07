© wrangler dreamstime.com PCB | May 07, 2015
AT&S with record revenue of EUR 667.0 million (+ 13.1%)
PCB manufacturer AT&S significantly exceeded the positive business development of the previous year, presenting a new all-time high in revenue and earnings in the preliminary results for financial year 2014/15.
“We saw a disproportional high benefit from the strong growth in the area of mobile devices, especially smartphones, and from the constantly increasing share of electronics in the automotive sector throughout the year. This led to the highest revenue in the company’s history to date“, says Andreas Gerstenmayer, Chairman of the Management Board of AT&S AG.
Development of the asset, financial and earnings position
Revenue was increased by 13.1 percent to EUR 667.0 million in the past financial year: especially revenue in the fourth quarter, which is usually affected by the Chinese New Year and temporary production downtimes at the plant in Shanghai, significantly exceeded the company’s own expectations. The contribution of products manufactured in Asia to revenue rose to 79.0% (vs. 75.9% in the previous year).
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 31.8 percent to EUR 167.6 million, compared with EUR 127.2 million in the financial year 2013/14. In the reporting period EBITDA was adversely affected by start-up costs of EUR 4.7 million for the new IC substrate facility in Chongqing (FY 13/14: EUR 4.9 million). In the previous year, EBITDA had been additionally burdened by costs of EUR 3.0 million related to the closure of the site in Klagenfurt.
The EBITDA margin rose from 21.6 percent in the previous year to 25.1percent.
Profit for the period, at EUR 69.3 million and an increase by 81.5 percent, reached a new peak level (FY 2013/14: EUR 38.2 million). Earnings per share rose by EUR 0.54, or 43.5 percent, to EUR 1.78 although the average number of shares outstanding increased and totalled 38.9 million shares (FY 2013/14: weighted 30.8 million shares).
Business Unit Mobile Devices & Substrates with continued revenue and earnings growth at high level
In the Business Unit Mobile Devices & Substrates, AT&S recorded revenue of EUR 455.2 million in the reporting year, which corresponds to an increase by 20.3 percent compared with the financial year 2013/14.
This development is primarily attributable to the continued strong demand in the second, third and fourth quarters, with a concurrent high-end product mix and positive currency translation effects. EBITDA, at EUR 127.5 million, exceeded the prior-year figure of EUR 106.8 million by 19.4 percent. The EBITDA margin, at 28.0 percent, remained similar to the level of the previous year (28.2 percent).
Business Unit Industrial & Automotive (incl. Medical) with further improvement in profitability
With an increase in revenue by EUR 28.9 million to EUR 301.8 million (FY 2013/14: EUR 272.9 million), the Business Unit Industrial & Automotive (incl. Medical) achieved growth of 10.6 percent. The positive development was predominantly based on the ongoing growing demand for electronic components in cars, for example for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, but also for applications in industry, for example for machine-to-machine communication or in online patient monitoring. As capacity utilisation continued to improve, efficiency-enhancing measures were implemented and there were no negative one-off effects, EBITDA rose by 61.7 percent to EUR 34.8 million. The EBITDA margin improved to 11.5 percent (FY 13/14: 7.9 percent).
Outlook for the financial year 2015/16
The management expects ongoing good capacity utilisation provided that the macroeconomic environment remains stable and customer demand continues. On the basis of limited availability of capacities, a development of revenue similar to the financial year 2014/15 is forecast. The EBITDA margin will be in the range of 18-20 percent based on the start-up costs to be expected in the context of the ramp-up in Chongqing; in contrast, the EBITDA margin in the core business will remain at a level comparable to the financial year 2014/15.
Development of the asset, financial and earnings position
Revenue was increased by 13.1 percent to EUR 667.0 million in the past financial year: especially revenue in the fourth quarter, which is usually affected by the Chinese New Year and temporary production downtimes at the plant in Shanghai, significantly exceeded the company’s own expectations. The contribution of products manufactured in Asia to revenue rose to 79.0% (vs. 75.9% in the previous year).
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 31.8 percent to EUR 167.6 million, compared with EUR 127.2 million in the financial year 2013/14. In the reporting period EBITDA was adversely affected by start-up costs of EUR 4.7 million for the new IC substrate facility in Chongqing (FY 13/14: EUR 4.9 million). In the previous year, EBITDA had been additionally burdened by costs of EUR 3.0 million related to the closure of the site in Klagenfurt.
The EBITDA margin rose from 21.6 percent in the previous year to 25.1percent.
Profit for the period, at EUR 69.3 million and an increase by 81.5 percent, reached a new peak level (FY 2013/14: EUR 38.2 million). Earnings per share rose by EUR 0.54, or 43.5 percent, to EUR 1.78 although the average number of shares outstanding increased and totalled 38.9 million shares (FY 2013/14: weighted 30.8 million shares).
Business Unit Mobile Devices & Substrates with continued revenue and earnings growth at high level
In the Business Unit Mobile Devices & Substrates, AT&S recorded revenue of EUR 455.2 million in the reporting year, which corresponds to an increase by 20.3 percent compared with the financial year 2013/14.
This development is primarily attributable to the continued strong demand in the second, third and fourth quarters, with a concurrent high-end product mix and positive currency translation effects. EBITDA, at EUR 127.5 million, exceeded the prior-year figure of EUR 106.8 million by 19.4 percent. The EBITDA margin, at 28.0 percent, remained similar to the level of the previous year (28.2 percent).
Business Unit Industrial & Automotive (incl. Medical) with further improvement in profitability
With an increase in revenue by EUR 28.9 million to EUR 301.8 million (FY 2013/14: EUR 272.9 million), the Business Unit Industrial & Automotive (incl. Medical) achieved growth of 10.6 percent. The positive development was predominantly based on the ongoing growing demand for electronic components in cars, for example for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, but also for applications in industry, for example for machine-to-machine communication or in online patient monitoring. As capacity utilisation continued to improve, efficiency-enhancing measures were implemented and there were no negative one-off effects, EBITDA rose by 61.7 percent to EUR 34.8 million. The EBITDA margin improved to 11.5 percent (FY 13/14: 7.9 percent).
Outlook for the financial year 2015/16
The management expects ongoing good capacity utilisation provided that the macroeconomic environment remains stable and customer demand continues. On the basis of limited availability of capacities, a development of revenue similar to the financial year 2014/15 is forecast. The EBITDA margin will be in the range of 18-20 percent based on the start-up costs to be expected in the context of the ramp-up in Chongqing; in contrast, the EBITDA margin in the core business will remain at a level comparable to the financial year 2014/15.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments