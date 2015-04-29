© raspberry pi

Meet the Raspberry Pi Foundation’s new CEO

Philip Colligan will be joining the Raspberry Pi Foundation in July as the new CEO.

“Philip will be responsible for overseeing all of our charitable activities – that’s everything from our outreach and learning resources to grant-giving and partnerships with government and other organisations. He’ll be working closely with Eben, who continues as the CEO of Raspberry Pi Trading,” the company writes in a blog post.



Philip joins the Raspberry Pi Foundation from Nesta, a charity that supports innovation, where he is the Deputy Chief Executive and Executive Director of Nesta’s Innovation Lab. In his role at Nesta, he’s supported hundreds of innovators in public services, charities and social enterprises, and has also been an adviser to government.