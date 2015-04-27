© thomaspajot dreamstime.com

Swedish Inission goes public

Swedish EMS-provider Inission has initiated a process to be listed on Nasdaq OMX First North in Stockholm.

The listing has been planned for a long time and is the next natural step in Inission's development. At the annual general meeting in March, the company elected four new members to the Board and the met the independence requirements for listed companies.



Acquisitions is a part of Inission's growth strategy, and the company wants to be an active participant in the industry consolidation and being listed creates greater flexibility for acquisitions.