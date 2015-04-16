© vinnstock dreamstime.com Electronics Production | April 16, 2015
Neways books higher turnover
Neways recorded higher turnover and profit in the first quarter of 2015 than in the first quarter of 2014. The turnover and profit growth was due to the impact of the consolidation of German BuS Group.
Turnover came in at EUR 95.8 million, a rise of 41% compared with the same period last year (EUR 68.1 million). Organic turnover came in 5 percent lower than in the relatively strong first quarter of 2014. Compared with the fourth quarter of 2014, organic turnover was up by 15 percent, revealing clear signs of recovery, largely due to increased demand in the automotive, semiconductor and industrial sectors.
As a result, Neways has experienced a good start of 2015. The acquisition of BuS Group, which Neways completed in the second half of 2014, has contributed to a more balanced and broader distribution across the various market sectors. The integration of BuS Group is progressing according to plan.
Neways’ order book had risen by 6 percent to EUR 165.4 million at the end of March 2015 (year-end 2014: EUR 155.9 million). The acquisition of BuS Group led to a clear improvement in the distribution of contracts across various client groups in the order book.
Neways did not see any significant changes in its financial position in the early months of 2015.
Outlook
The EMS market improved in the early months of 2015 and was clearly more stable than in the volatile second half of 2014. For the whole of 2015, Neways has made it a priority to continue tightening its business processes and increase cooperation to improve capacity utilisation across the group. Neways expects the ongoing integration of BuS Group to contribute to the stability of its results and the ability to improve those results in 2015 and subsequent years.
