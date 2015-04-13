© ragsac19 dreamstime.com

RENA Technologies welcomes new CEO

Lorenzo Giarré has joined RENA Technologies GmbH as new CEO. For over 20 years, he has served in various high-tech companies as CEO as well as in Business Development and Marketing & Sales functions.

He served last as CEO of ISMECA (2005-2014), a company working in chip testing and inspection equipment. Before that(2002-2005), he served as Vice President Sales & Marketing at ESEC.



The shareholder Capvis and Jürgen Gutekunst, founder and former CEO of RENA GmbH, jointly decided for the future not to continue working together in the new RENA Technologies GmbH.



Bernd Kessler, Chairman of RENA Technologies GmbH, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Lorenzo Giarré as CEO of RENA Technologies GmbH only two weeks after the formal incorporation of this new company which emerged from the insolvency process of former RENA GmbH. Lorenzo shares the same passion for technology, innovation, operational excellence and customer service and is well familiar with our international target markets."



Lorenzo Giarré added: "I am very much looking forward to leveraging the broad technological expertise and the know how in wet chemical processing of RENA Technologies GmbH in its traditional and emerging target industries. Financially and strategically supported by its new owner Capvis, a renowned Swiss financial investor, RENA Technologies GmbH is excellently positioned to expand its leading role in these technologically demanding markets."