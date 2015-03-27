© rob hill dreamstime.com Analysis | March 27, 2015
Positive business climate, investment cycle ahead
The order situation of the manufacturers of components, machines and equipment of photovoltaics in Germany is very encouraging by the end of the first quarter in the year 2015.
In the current business climate survey of the German Engineering Federation (VDMA) more than one third of the companies report an improvement of their order situation compared to the same period of time last year. For almost 58 percent the order income is comparable to last year. Industry representatives expect an increase in turnover of more than 8 percent for the current year.
„The reason for this positive development is the arising investment cycle in the photovoltaics industry. A number of leading PV equipment manufacturers have already presented their expansion plans at the end of 2014”, explains Dr. Peter Fath, Managing Director of RCT Solutions GmbH and Chairman of VDMA Photovoltaic Equipment. Not less than 10 GW of new module capacity for crystalline modules and 2 GW module capacity for thin film modules are in the discussion at the moment. Moreover, investment in wafer and cell manufacturing will be increased and German manufacturers of PV equipment want to participate.
„The signs are set for growth again for PV suppliers. Due to a globally increased demand for solar power and consequently by the rising demand for cost-effective and innovative production solutions we expect increased investment in modern equipment and technology for the current year”, explains Dr. Florian Wessendorf, Managing Director of VDMA Photovoltaic Equipment.
At the same time, however, competition is growing as well. Not only competitors in Europe and the US want to increase their share. Technology suppliers in the Far East as well want to raise their market share of the growing equipment market and position themselves accordingly. Therefore, the German PV equipment industry is working on an adequate strategy for business with Asia and will position itself increasingly in markets outside the traditional focus of production of photovoltaics.
Capacity utilisation at a normal level, employment stable
Capacity utilisation of the German Photovoltaic equipment sector remained more or less at a normal level in the first quarter of 2015. 58 percent of the participating companies report utilization to remain at a normal level and 22 percent even above a normal level. For most of the companies the employment situation has stabilized. 86 percent of the reporting companies do not plan any modifications regarding their staff, only eight percent will undertake adjustments.
The order range amounts to 4.6 months at the end of the first quarter compared to the order range of the entire machinery industry of 5.7 percent in October 2014. In order to support the revenues PV manufacturers focus on increasing their own market share and on broadening their product and service portfolio. Long term investment to enhance competition is made in research and development and an increase in efficiency.
“The beginning of this year is optimistic. According to all the important indicators the German PV equipment industry will remain the key player with regard to driving innovations and offering solutions”, stresses Fath.
„The reason for this positive development is the arising investment cycle in the photovoltaics industry. A number of leading PV equipment manufacturers have already presented their expansion plans at the end of 2014”, explains Dr. Peter Fath, Managing Director of RCT Solutions GmbH and Chairman of VDMA Photovoltaic Equipment. Not less than 10 GW of new module capacity for crystalline modules and 2 GW module capacity for thin film modules are in the discussion at the moment. Moreover, investment in wafer and cell manufacturing will be increased and German manufacturers of PV equipment want to participate.
„The signs are set for growth again for PV suppliers. Due to a globally increased demand for solar power and consequently by the rising demand for cost-effective and innovative production solutions we expect increased investment in modern equipment and technology for the current year”, explains Dr. Florian Wessendorf, Managing Director of VDMA Photovoltaic Equipment.
At the same time, however, competition is growing as well. Not only competitors in Europe and the US want to increase their share. Technology suppliers in the Far East as well want to raise their market share of the growing equipment market and position themselves accordingly. Therefore, the German PV equipment industry is working on an adequate strategy for business with Asia and will position itself increasingly in markets outside the traditional focus of production of photovoltaics.
Capacity utilisation at a normal level, employment stable
Capacity utilisation of the German Photovoltaic equipment sector remained more or less at a normal level in the first quarter of 2015. 58 percent of the participating companies report utilization to remain at a normal level and 22 percent even above a normal level. For most of the companies the employment situation has stabilized. 86 percent of the reporting companies do not plan any modifications regarding their staff, only eight percent will undertake adjustments.
The order range amounts to 4.6 months at the end of the first quarter compared to the order range of the entire machinery industry of 5.7 percent in October 2014. In order to support the revenues PV manufacturers focus on increasing their own market share and on broadening their product and service portfolio. Long term investment to enhance competition is made in research and development and an increase in efficiency.
“The beginning of this year is optimistic. According to all the important indicators the German PV equipment industry will remain the key player with regard to driving innovations and offering solutions”, stresses Fath.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments