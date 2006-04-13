SMT & Inspection | April 13, 2006
ESSEMTEC Pick&Place highly accepted
The new SMD pick&place HLX8100/8200 from ESSEMTEC have the right concept for today's requirements. This is confirmed by many satisfied customers from America, Europe and Asia.
With the HLX Series the Swiss machine manufacturer ESSEMTEC, known for the most flexible machines on the market, can now also offer a machine for the high mix / high speed assembly of electronics.
The HLX8100/8200 feature a high production speed (up to 22'000 cph) and a large feeder capacity (192 tape and stick feeders). Additionally, 16 Jedec trays can be used without loss of any feeder space. Changeover is possible during operation. The machines can be programmed and set up easily by means of a comfortable software and intelligent feeders.
The outstanding component range covers 0201 chips up to large area components of 100x50 mm or 75x75 mm. The application range also includes BGA, Micro-BGA and flip chip components. All parts are measured and aligned by vision (Cognex SMD4). A speciality of the HLX is the back light illumination of the components which avoids reflections and offers best accuracy and speed.
The running smoothness even at highest speed is surprising. The linear motors used in both axes work quietly and allow very high acceleration and precision. Furthermore, the robust machine design guarantees best reliability, long lifetime and continuous quality in multiple shift operation. The robots can calibrate themselves automatically by use of reference marks on all mechanical parts (feeder racks, nozzle holder, etc.).
Another highlight of the HLX pick+place is the Remote Support . This internet based system enables quick help by a product specialist without travel expenses or loss of time. A free license of the Remote Support software is delivered with every new machine.
The SMD pick+place machines of the HLX series show their advantages best in a high mix production environment. They convince with their flexibility and reliability and the extraordinary price/performance ratio.
