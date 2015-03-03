© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com Electronics Production | March 03, 2015
Neways records growth all over in 2014
2014 was a busy year for the Dutch EMS provider. Not only did the company record growth all over, the company also acquired the German EMS provider BuS.
Neways recorded net turnover of EUR 308.6 million in 2014, an increase of 16.5% compared with 2013 (EUR 265.0 million). Net profit increased to EUR 7.0 million, from EUR 1.9 million in 2013. Net profit from ordinary operations came in at EUR 5.3 million in 2014, compared with EUR 4.7 million in 2013.
The improvement in turnover and profit was largely due to a relatively good first half, the consolidation of BuS Group from 11 July and positive demand throughout the year, especially from the automotive sector. Turnover and profit growth came under pressure as clients in the semi-conductor and medical sectors made planning adjustments at short notice and postponed orders, especially in the second half of the year. This led to a lack of balance in capacity utilisation within the group. The acquisition of BuS Group has created greater balance in Neways’ activities across the market sectors, which immediately has reduced the volatility of turnover and contributes to profit development of the group as a whole, the company writes in a press statement.
Turnover and order book
In 2014, gross turnover rose to EUR 337.2 million, an increase of 15% compared with 2013. Internal turnover was slightly higher than in the previous year. Turnover rose by 16.5% to EUR 308.6 million on a year-on-year basis.
At year-end 2014, the order book stood at EUR 155.9 million, compared with EUR 68.5 million at year-end 2013. The main reasons for the sharp increase in the order book were the addition of BuS Group’s order book (around EUR 68 million).
The improvement in turnover and profit was largely due to a relatively good first half, the consolidation of BuS Group from 11 July and positive demand throughout the year, especially from the automotive sector. Turnover and profit growth came under pressure as clients in the semi-conductor and medical sectors made planning adjustments at short notice and postponed orders, especially in the second half of the year. This led to a lack of balance in capacity utilisation within the group. The acquisition of BuS Group has created greater balance in Neways’ activities across the market sectors, which immediately has reduced the volatility of turnover and contributes to profit development of the group as a whole, the company writes in a press statement.
Turnover and order book
In 2014, gross turnover rose to EUR 337.2 million, an increase of 15% compared with 2013. Internal turnover was slightly higher than in the previous year. Turnover rose by 16.5% to EUR 308.6 million on a year-on-year basis.
At year-end 2014, the order book stood at EUR 155.9 million, compared with EUR 68.5 million at year-end 2013. The main reasons for the sharp increase in the order book were the addition of BuS Group’s order book (around EUR 68 million).
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments