© bae hagglunds Electronics Production | March 03, 2015
Lockheed, Boeing and BAE - top dogs among arms-producers
SIPRI – the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute – has released its top 100 list of the world's largest arms-producing and military services companies (excluding China).
The companies are ranked by their arms sales, which altogether totalled at USD 402 billion in 2013, which is a decrease of 2 percent from 2012.
All of the companies in the Top 10 were headquartered in the USA and Western Europe. Their share of the total arms sales of the Top 100 in 2013 was 50.3 percent, a decline from 51.6 percent in 2012. Except for the move of the French company Thales into 10th position, the 10 largest companies in the Top 100 remain largely the same in 2013 as it did in 2012.
Below you'll find a snippet of the Top 100 list, or the top 25 if you so will.
The SIPRI Top list of arms-producing and military services companies in the world – excluding China – for 2013, includes figures for arms sales, total sales and total profit are in millions of USD.
-----
Images: © SIPRI
All of the companies in the Top 10 were headquartered in the USA and Western Europe. Their share of the total arms sales of the Top 100 in 2013 was 50.3 percent, a decline from 51.6 percent in 2012. Except for the move of the French company Thales into 10th position, the 10 largest companies in the Top 100 remain largely the same in 2013 as it did in 2012.
Below you'll find a snippet of the Top 100 list, or the top 25 if you so will.
The SIPRI Top list of arms-producing and military services companies in the world – excluding China – for 2013, includes figures for arms sales, total sales and total profit are in millions of USD.
-----
Images: © SIPRI
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments