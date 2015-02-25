© otnaydur dreamstime.com

The first order based on Mycronic's replacement strategy

Mycronic has received an order for a mask writer replacing an older system for manufacturing of display photomasks from a customer in Asia. It is estimated that the system will be delivered during the first half of 2016.

Since the year 2000, Mycronic has delivered approximately 65 mask writers for display applications. A little more than half of these are 10 or more years old. Maintaining these systems is increasingly a challenge. Some of Mycronic's customers with older mask writers also need to modernize their production equipment.



To tackle this challenge, Mycronic has established a replacement strategy. Mycronic offers a scalable system, built on the Prexision platform, in exchange for an older system.



”This is the first mask writer we are delivering to a customer in exchange for one of their older systems. The mask writer is scalable, which provides the customer with the possibility to further upgrade the mask writer later on,” says Magnus Råberg, Senior VP & General Manager for business area PG at Mycronic AB. “It is gratifying to present an offering that addresses several of the challenges that our customers are facing."