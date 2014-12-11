© robwilson39 dreamstime.com

Nordson expands melt stream technology presence in China

Nordson Corporation has continued to reorganise and expand its staff in Asia for the Polymer Processing Systems (PPS) range of melt processing component systems by appointing two new managers for its Shanghai-based Greater China business unit.

Aaron Kong, senior sales manager for pelletizing systems. Mr. Kong will be responsible for the Nordson BKG brand of underwater pelletizers and centrifugal dryers and the Nordson Xaloy brand of water ring pelletizers.



Specializing in polymerization and pelletizing markets, Mr. Kong comes to Nordson after serving for three years as national sales manager for Maag-Automatik Plastics Machinery (Shanghai) Co. Previously he was regional sales manager for five years at Sulzer Shanghai Engineering & Machinery Works.



Gang Tu, aftersales manager. Mr. Tu will be in charge of aftermarket sales and service for all Nordson PPS products, including the Nordson BKG, Nordson Extrusion Dies Industries, Nordson Kreyenborg, and Nordson Xaloy brands.



Mr. Tu’s expertise is focused on troubleshooting and on-site problem solving involving equipment used in polymerization, pelletizing, and extrusion. He spent twelve years as manager of aftersales and service for Maag-Automatik Plastics Machinery (Shanghai) Co.



“Aaron and Gang join a growing organization that provides melt processing companies in China with a new alternative for optimizing their extrusion, molding, pelletizing, and recycling operations,” said Edward Luo, general sales manager for PPS products in Nordson’s Greater China business unit. “Nordson now serves as a single source of screws, barrels, filtration systems, pumps, valves, and flat dies, providing customers with sales service, technical support, and recommendations for enhancing their melt stream process.”