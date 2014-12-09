© evertiq Electronics Production | December 09, 2014
Enthone Shanghai receives certifications
The Enthone Shanghai Technical and Manufacturing Center recently received certification to the Environmental Management System ISO 14001 and Occupational Health & Safety System OHSAS 18001.
These new certifications complement the facility's existing ISO 9001 registration for an Integrated Management System.
The ISO 14001 certification acknowledges that Enthone has a well documented and understood environmental management system in place to ensure that a product will have the least harmful impact on the environment, either during production or disposal, either by pollution or by depleting natural resources.
The OHSAS 18001 certifies that a comprehensive system has been established at the Enthone Shanghai facility to control and minimize occupational health and safety risks to all employees and visitors, while improving overall performance.
Mr. Bob Haskins, Senior Vice President and Regional Managing Director - Enthone Asia said, "The committed relationships and obligations with our customers and suppliers remain unchanged. We continue to be focused on creating value for our customers through accelerated product innovation that addresses existing and emerging application requirements, operational execution, technical leadership, and industry expertise."
