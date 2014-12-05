© Teleplan General | December 05, 2014
Predictions on 2015 from Teleplan
With 2015 just around the corner, Sven Boddington, VP of Client Solutions at Teleplan, gave us his thoughts on what we might see happen next year.
The eWaste revolution
“It was predicted that there would be 7.7 billion mobile devices in use by the end of 2014, 600 million more than the world population. With tablets and smart phones topping the Christmas ‘most wanted’ lists it’s inevitable that the question of managing old and discarded devices will rise up the agenda. Meanwhile, in emerging markets the demand for second-hand devices is growing. However, questions around quality of devices and data sanitisation remain top concerns for both buyers and sellers.
“In 2015, as more devices continue to flood the market, manufacturers and retailers will realise the necessity for trade-in and recycling programmes and also the revenue opportunities that they provide. The success of second life programmes will come down to the quality of devices and customer satisfaction. In short, second hand devices need to be as new, or not at all.”
4G/5G and the future of the mobile network
“We’re only just seeing wide spread take up of 4G and yet the discussion has already moved on to 5G and what the future holds for the next generation of the mobile network. In 2015 we’re going to see much more conversation not just on the concept of 5G but on the delivery of the all important infrastructure.”
“A major issue for network providers is cumbersome upgrade cycles on legacy networks, which currently fall in the region of 6-8 weeks. This is a crucial part of the network issue and in order to ensure that not only can the existing infrastructure cope with increasing demand for reliability and coverage, but that the networks are able to build for the future it has to be at the heart of the solution. In 2015 we will see more and more operators investing in their networks and working with partners who can enable to do this as quickly as possible.”
Consumer rights legislation
“The new consumer rights draft bill is in the final stages of pre-legislative scrutiny and the new Consumer Rights Bill comes into force in the UK in early 2015. This bill will deliver better clarity while giving consumers stronger rights and more options. However, many aspects of the bill remain unclear for both consumers and businesses and so 2015, particularly the first six months, will see a huge focus on education around the bill and how to get the best from it, for both parties.”
“Companies will no doubt place even greater emphasis on accelerating the development of their returns avoidance strategies investing more into self-help and remote support services. All of this in a bid to keep their customers happy with a positive experience through the continued use of their products in a market environment of increasing choice. The new law can be seen as an opportunity for companies to differentiate themselves from their competitors. By being prepared and responsive to the new law a competitive advantage can be gained. Whilst it may not be a case of what you can gain, it will certainly be a case of what you cannot afford to lose by damaging your reputation through ignorance or lack of understanding.”
