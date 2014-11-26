© infineon PCB | November 26, 2014
Infineon acquires stake in Schweizer Electronic
The semiconductor manufacturer Infineon Technologies will acquire a 9.4 percent stake of PCB manufacturer Schweizer Electronic. The relevant contracts were concluded today (26-11-2014).
By investing into Schweizer, Infineon emphasises its intention to jointly develop technologies for the integration of power semiconductors into PCBs and to tap the chip embedding market for high-power automotive and industrial applications. Schweizer’s chip embedding technology will round out Infineon’s proprietary chip embedding packaging technology BLADE, used for example for direct current supply (DC/DC conversion) that is necessary for processors in computer and telecommunications systems.
Chip embedding yields advantages
While PCBs have chips connected to their front and backside today, chip embedding will permit in the future that the semiconductors can be “embedded” in the inside of the PCB. The PCB will become smaller. This will benefit systems in vehicles, for which there is only little space available such as the electric power steering system, active suspension or electrical pumps. Moreover, the cooling of the chips will be improved. The heat created by the chips is dissipated directly via the PCB. This is particularly beneficial in applications that require high power and whose power semiconductors needed elaborate cooling until now. These are for example the compressors in a vehicle air-conditioning system, where electrical power may reach up to 2 kilowatts (kW). In addition, the automotive industry expects the 48-volt network to gain importance besides the already present 12-volt on-board network. Since higher electrical power can be used this way, it will be easier to expand hybrid functionality (“eTurbo” with 5kW up to 20kW) to vehicles of lower and medium price segments as well. This is where chip embedding can help.
Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon Technologies AG, says: “We improve the performance and energy efficiency of vehicles and industrial applications with system competence and the use of highly innovative technologies. Our shareholding in Schweizer Electronic AG supports us on the road from product thinking to system understanding. Chip embedding yields a great added value for our customers, as their systems become more compact and even more efficient at the same time.”
Dr. Marc Schweizer, CEO of Schweizer Electronic AG, explains: “System boundaries between PCBs and semiconductors are going to change, and this requires new business models. We are expecting a high growth potential here in a few years. Infineon is the technology leader for power semiconductors and Schweizer is a leading manufacturer of high-performance printed circuit boards in the automotive and industrial segments. Owing to their excellent market positions and good customer relations, our two companies are a very good fit. We have already proven this to be the case by our jointly developed demonstrators for tailor-made customer solutions.”
Chip embedding yields advantages
While PCBs have chips connected to their front and backside today, chip embedding will permit in the future that the semiconductors can be “embedded” in the inside of the PCB. The PCB will become smaller. This will benefit systems in vehicles, for which there is only little space available such as the electric power steering system, active suspension or electrical pumps. Moreover, the cooling of the chips will be improved. The heat created by the chips is dissipated directly via the PCB. This is particularly beneficial in applications that require high power and whose power semiconductors needed elaborate cooling until now. These are for example the compressors in a vehicle air-conditioning system, where electrical power may reach up to 2 kilowatts (kW). In addition, the automotive industry expects the 48-volt network to gain importance besides the already present 12-volt on-board network. Since higher electrical power can be used this way, it will be easier to expand hybrid functionality (“eTurbo” with 5kW up to 20kW) to vehicles of lower and medium price segments as well. This is where chip embedding can help.
Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon Technologies AG, says: “We improve the performance and energy efficiency of vehicles and industrial applications with system competence and the use of highly innovative technologies. Our shareholding in Schweizer Electronic AG supports us on the road from product thinking to system understanding. Chip embedding yields a great added value for our customers, as their systems become more compact and even more efficient at the same time.”
Dr. Marc Schweizer, CEO of Schweizer Electronic AG, explains: “System boundaries between PCBs and semiconductors are going to change, and this requires new business models. We are expecting a high growth potential here in a few years. Infineon is the technology leader for power semiconductors and Schweizer is a leading manufacturer of high-performance printed circuit boards in the automotive and industrial segments. Owing to their excellent market positions and good customer relations, our two companies are a very good fit. We have already proven this to be the case by our jointly developed demonstrators for tailor-made customer solutions.”
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments