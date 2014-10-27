© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Efore exercices its option to sell real estate in Italy

ROAL Electronics, which is owned by Efore Plc, has sold its real estate in Italy according to the option agreement, which was made at the same time with the acquisition last year.

The selling price of the facility is EUR 1,5 million and ROAL will lease it at least for three years for an annual rent of EUR 0,15 million.