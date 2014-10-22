© blotty dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 22, 2014
Kitron: continued growth outside Norway
Kitron ASA reported revenue growth for the third quarter. Profitability in Arendal continues to be challenging, but this is partially compensated by improvements in other units.
Kitron's revenues amounted to NOK 382 million (EUR 45.7 million), an increase from 347 million (EUR 41.5 million) in the third quarter of 2013.
EBIT was NOK 6.9 million (EUR 826'143), compared to NOK 7.6 million (EUR 909'955) last year. Net profit amounted to NOK 4.8 million (EUR 574'708), an increase from 3.2 million (EUR 383'139). Operating cash flow was negative NOK 9.7 million (EUR 1.1 million), compared to negative NOK 33.9 million (EUR 4 million).
"The situation in Arendal is still challenging, but cost initiatives are improving the outlook. Other units are showing very positive developments. I would particularly like to highlight the important defence orders received by our subsidiary in the United States. This validates our strategy in this segment," interim CEO, Dag Songedal.
Growth and improved profitability outside Scandinavia
Revenues primarily grew outside Scandinavia. Lithuania, China and the United States collectively grew by 42 percent compared to the third quarter last year and the results have increased over 200 percent over the same period.
The increase in the US is due to the above-mentioned orders within the Defence sector. In China growth comes from existing customers primarily in the Industry and Medical sectors ramping up volume. For Lithuania, growth is with existing customers within the Industry sector.
The Norwegian operation is restructuring in order to secure a competitive set-up for the future. Several activities are initiated to reduce operational cost and increase profitability, and further actions are evaluated.
The current plans imply a reduction of 85 employees during 2014. The full reduction in number of employees will be in effect from year-end 2014, and during the fourth quarter the need for further reductions will be assessed.
EBIT was NOK 6.9 million (EUR 826'143), compared to NOK 7.6 million (EUR 909'955) last year. Net profit amounted to NOK 4.8 million (EUR 574'708), an increase from 3.2 million (EUR 383'139). Operating cash flow was negative NOK 9.7 million (EUR 1.1 million), compared to negative NOK 33.9 million (EUR 4 million).
"The situation in Arendal is still challenging, but cost initiatives are improving the outlook. Other units are showing very positive developments. I would particularly like to highlight the important defence orders received by our subsidiary in the United States. This validates our strategy in this segment," interim CEO, Dag Songedal.
Growth and improved profitability outside Scandinavia
Revenues primarily grew outside Scandinavia. Lithuania, China and the United States collectively grew by 42 percent compared to the third quarter last year and the results have increased over 200 percent over the same period.
The increase in the US is due to the above-mentioned orders within the Defence sector. In China growth comes from existing customers primarily in the Industry and Medical sectors ramping up volume. For Lithuania, growth is with existing customers within the Industry sector.
The Norwegian operation is restructuring in order to secure a competitive set-up for the future. Several activities are initiated to reduce operational cost and increase profitability, and further actions are evaluated.
The current plans imply a reduction of 85 employees during 2014. The full reduction in number of employees will be in effect from year-end 2014, and during the fourth quarter the need for further reductions will be assessed.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments