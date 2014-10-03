© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Orbit International receives new orders

Orbit International Corp's Power and Electronics Groups have received both new and follow-on orders totalling over USD 2'500'000.

Total new orders received in September by the Power Group approximated USD 1'320,000. One of the orders, valued at USD 770'000, is a follow-on order for a COTS power supply that is part of an ongoing missile system upgrade program for which Behlman received its initial order in July 2009. This follow-on order brings the total value of related orders to over USD 4.2 million. Deliveries are scheduled to commence in the first quarter 2015 and continue through the second quarter of 2015.



A second order, valued at approximately USD 199'000, is for a COTS power supply that is used to power the optics on a fire control system for United States Navy ships. Behlman has been supplying these power units for a number of years and anticipates additional awards for these units through 2016. Deliveries are expected to commence in the second quarter of 2015 and continue through the third quarter of 2015.



Ron Storm, President of Behlman commented, "Receiving repeat orders for mission-critical COTS power supplies for more than fifteen years is an accomplishment we are proud to acknowledge. It is quite a testimony to the expertise of our design, manufacturing and engineering teams that Behlman can produce economical COTS power supplies for our customers and at the same time meet stringent military and industrial requirements year after year."



Total September orders received by the Electronics Group approximated USD 1'195'000. One of the new orders, valued at approximately USD 626',000 was a follow-on award for a legacy product manufactured for a major defense contractor. Deliveries are expected in the second quarter of 2015 and to continue through the third quarter of 2015. A second order, valued at approximately USD 237'000 represents an additional award for a new design effort including qualification units in support of an emerging program. Based on indications from the customer, production quantities for this program could be approximately USD 4'000'000. Deliveries under these initial contracts are expected to commence in the third quarter of 2015 and continue through the fourth quarter of 2015.