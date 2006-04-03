New solution from AlternativeSMT

AlternativeSMT has developed an innovative solution to unnecessary downtime in pick and place machine operation. A high proportion of defects in the 'pick' segment of the cycle are caused by faulty feeders but are put down to problems with the nozzles or general attrition.

AlternativeSMT's new Feedermaster now allows manufacturers to assess the performance of the feeders, which makes diagnostics easier if there are process problems and, more importantly, reduces feeder related defects and increases machine utilisation.



FeederMaster is a multi-platform feeder test jig that can be adapted to test a large range of manufacturers' feeders including Fuji, Phillip, Sanyo and, most recently, Siemens. The jig is designed to functionally test feeders by simulating the production environment. This makes it possible to identify and remedy any faults on feeders before they reach production, therefore reducing lost production time due to faulty feeders.



The FeederMaster, which comes complete with a multi-lingual software system, allows operators to control feeders from an on-screen user interface. The multi-lingual menu driven software system gives users access to larger range of operating modes for testing and calibrating feeders.



AlternativeSMT has made its name over the last decade as one of Europe's leading suppliers of refurbished second-user equipment and accessories. It originally developed the feeder test rig to ensure that the feeders it supplied its customers were functioning properly. However, AlternativeSMT saw the wider potential of FeederMaster and is now releasing it as a stand-alone product, as can be seen on the company's booth at SMT Nuremburg.



Llew Simmonds, Head of Engineering, said: "This new Test Jig is currently being trialed by a number of the large sub-contractors and once again demonstrates AlternativeSMT's commitment to providing customers with feeders that function as if they were new."