Mahle finalizes the acquisition of Letrika

Mahle has finalised the acquisition of the majority stake in Letrika d.d., which is expected to be completed in calendar week 37.

In the future, Letrika is to be integrated and consolidated into the Mahle Group as the “Electric actuators and engine accessories” profit center.



The acquisition of approximately 54 percent of the shares in the Letrika Group is part of a privatisation initiative started in Slovenia in May 2013. Mahle signed the share purchase agreement on June 20, 2014. Having already acquired an additional 27 percent of the shares through the stock exchange, Mahle will hold around 80 percent of the shares in Letrika after closing.



In 2013, Letrika generated sales of EUR 242.5 million with its 2'416 employees at seven production and development locations in Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus, China, and Brazil. The company develops and produces electric motors, generators, as well as electric and mechatronic drive systems.