Change in sales management at Dyconex

Dyconex AG in Bassersdorf, Switzerland, is making a new appointment for the position of Director Sales starting October 1, 2014.

Following a familiarization phase, Christian Beck will assume the duties of Stefan Hilfiker, who has decided to take an 11-month sabbatical leave.



Christian Beck joined Dyconex in July 2014. Mr. Beck holds a degree in mechanical engineering from the Technische Universität Berlin plus a degree in business administration from the FernUniversität Hagen. “We are convinced that in the person of Christian Beck we have found a highly motivated and very experienced professional for this key position in sales management,” states Dr. Hubert Zimmermann, CEO of Dyconex AG.



Stefan Hilfiker joined Dyconex in November 2009 as a Key Account Manager for Europe. He has been responsible for sales at Dyconex since March 2013. “We thank Stefan for his excellent work in the past years and wish him all the best as he moves on,” adds Dr. Zimmermann.