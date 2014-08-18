© handmadepictures dreamstime.com Analysis | August 18, 2014
Set-Top box revenue posts best year ever in 2013
Following a relatively flat three-year period, the global set-top box (STB) market managed to achieve the highest annual revenue total in its history in 2013, setting the stage for continued growth through 2015, according to IHS Technology.
Worldwide digital STB shipment revenue last year totaled $20.3 billion, up 3 percent from $19.6 billion in 2012. Revenue will set new highs during the next two years and will peak at $22.8 billion in 2015. This follows the period from 2010 through 2012 when revenue remained in the $19.5 billion range.
“Set-top boxes proved to be critical to the strategies of pay TV operators in 2013,” said Daniel Simmons, director for Connected Home research at IHS. “Far from being pushed out of the living room by Internet-enabled consumer electronics, STBs are being repositioned as the hub of the connected home. STBs increasingly are being transformed into multimedia home gateways (MHG), which combine support for pay-TV services with Internet access, residential gateway services, Wi-Fi and other advanced features.”
These findings are derived from IHS Technology’s latest STB Market Monitor report, from the Consumer Electronics service of IHS.
Gateway to growth
Growth in 2013 was mainly driven by MHG reaching large scale in North America.
MHGs are being used by service providers to transition from a legacy broadcast-based pay-TV experience to one that is Internet-centric and better positioned to compete with over-the-top (OTT)-rivals such as Amazon and Netflix. U.K. STB manufacturer Pace leads this vital market segment with a share of more than 48 percent in 2013.
This strong MHG performance also helped Pace retain its global No. 1 status in terms of units shipped in 2013. Cisco continued to lead the global pay-TV STB market in revenue terms.
The STB strategic centerpiece
The market dynamics for STBs are complex and vary considerably from territory to territory, but ultimately depend on individual pay-TV operator strategies and developments in the wider media and consumer electronics industries.
U.S. STB revenue will continue to grow until 2015 as Comcast, DirecTV and Dish Network expedite their MHG deployments, driving the higher end of the market.
Chinese and Indian cable TV digitization and the International Telecommunication Union’s (ITU) GE06 deadline in 2015 for the analog terrestrial TV switch-off will continue to drive large volumes of lower-value boxes. However, many of these projects will near completion in 2015 and the market will contract to $20.7 billion by 2018.
Despite this midterm blip, the longer-term view is more positive with ultra-high-definition (UHD) STBs using High Efficiency Video Codec (HEVC) becoming significant toward the end of the forecast period. IHS expects pay-TV operators to purchase 13 million UHD STBs in 2018.
“UHD STBs will be strategically important to operators in all territories,” Simmons said. “Beyond enabling an additional premium-content tier, HEVC use will result in more efficient Internet Protocol (IP) video distribution, allowing operators to offer superior OTT services. Pay TV is nearing saturation across the world, and under such conditions, operators will be increasingly reliant on the technology-based differentiation enabled by STBs to compete for subscribers.”
“Set-top boxes proved to be critical to the strategies of pay TV operators in 2013,” said Daniel Simmons, director for Connected Home research at IHS. “Far from being pushed out of the living room by Internet-enabled consumer electronics, STBs are being repositioned as the hub of the connected home. STBs increasingly are being transformed into multimedia home gateways (MHG), which combine support for pay-TV services with Internet access, residential gateway services, Wi-Fi and other advanced features.”
These findings are derived from IHS Technology’s latest STB Market Monitor report, from the Consumer Electronics service of IHS.
Gateway to growth
Growth in 2013 was mainly driven by MHG reaching large scale in North America.
MHGs are being used by service providers to transition from a legacy broadcast-based pay-TV experience to one that is Internet-centric and better positioned to compete with over-the-top (OTT)-rivals such as Amazon and Netflix. U.K. STB manufacturer Pace leads this vital market segment with a share of more than 48 percent in 2013.
This strong MHG performance also helped Pace retain its global No. 1 status in terms of units shipped in 2013. Cisco continued to lead the global pay-TV STB market in revenue terms.
The STB strategic centerpiece
The market dynamics for STBs are complex and vary considerably from territory to territory, but ultimately depend on individual pay-TV operator strategies and developments in the wider media and consumer electronics industries.
U.S. STB revenue will continue to grow until 2015 as Comcast, DirecTV and Dish Network expedite their MHG deployments, driving the higher end of the market.
Chinese and Indian cable TV digitization and the International Telecommunication Union’s (ITU) GE06 deadline in 2015 for the analog terrestrial TV switch-off will continue to drive large volumes of lower-value boxes. However, many of these projects will near completion in 2015 and the market will contract to $20.7 billion by 2018.
Despite this midterm blip, the longer-term view is more positive with ultra-high-definition (UHD) STBs using High Efficiency Video Codec (HEVC) becoming significant toward the end of the forecast period. IHS expects pay-TV operators to purchase 13 million UHD STBs in 2018.
“UHD STBs will be strategically important to operators in all territories,” Simmons said. “Beyond enabling an additional premium-content tier, HEVC use will result in more efficient Internet Protocol (IP) video distribution, allowing operators to offer superior OTT services. Pay TV is nearing saturation across the world, and under such conditions, operators will be increasingly reliant on the technology-based differentiation enabled by STBs to compete for subscribers.”
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments