© david alary dreamstime.com Analysis | August 01, 2014
Effects of US-China trade war to emerge next year
PV manufacturers are now on their toes anticipating the preliminary verdict for product dumping announcement by the end of July.
Prices within the PV supply chain continue to drop due to low season and weak demand in China and Japan. Among all, Taiwan’s cell prices have declined significantly. “Taiwan’s first-tier cell manufacturers could stick to the price of US$0.40/watt before mid-June because Chinese manufacuturers rushed their shipments to the US ahead of time. However, price gap between Chinese and Taiwanese manufacturers has shortened within simply a month after Taiwanese manufacturers lost Chinese orders by the end of June. Although the decline in wafer prices was not as severe as cell prices, Taiwan’s wafer manufacturers managed to fully utilize their productions strategically. Yet, wafer prices may be lowered further as it requires more time to clear out wafer stock during low season,” said Corrine Lin, analyst of EnergyTrend, a subsidiary of Taiwan-based market intelligence firm TrendForce.
Fulfilling the US Demand, High Level of Inventory acts as Buffer for new Strategy Deployment in Second Half of 2014
In order to respond to the US-China anti-dumping and countervailing investigation, many Chinese manufacturers increased shipment proportion to the US in 1H14. Trina Solar was the most aggressive one, with shipments to the US representing more than 60% in 2Q. “Chinese modules shipped to the US increased month by month from January to May, 2014 and it did not begin to decrease until June. The total export to the US exceeded 2.3GW in 1H14.
If taking into consideration the cumulated module capacity of US manufacturers, such as First Solar, SunPower, and REC– near 4GW, US will have enough modules to achieve its target installation of 6GW. Therefore, no matter what the US-China anti-dumping preliminary verdict turns out to be in July 24th, it will not have actual impacts on Chinese and Taiwanese manufacturers until next year. Before the result is announced, manufacturers in China and Taiwan can look for strategies to cope with US’ decision, manufacturers in Japan and Korea can also find bigger opportunities,” added Lin.
Cell Prices Instantly Dropped to the Bottom, Which led to Market Stagnation Before the Announcement of the Anti-Dumping Preliminary Verdict
Many cell manufacturers’ sales revenue reached new records in 2Q because Chinese manufacturers rushed their shipments to the US ahead of time. “50% of the exported cells (4GW) in 1H14 were shipped to China, thus about half of Taiwanese cell manufacturers’ capacities were left unused as China temporarily stopped shipping to the US. Spot and OEM prices not only kept dropping, but also hit the bottom by the end of July.
While a fixed amount of shipment is maintained through European/Japanese orders and low-cost orders, major manufacturers’ utilization rates decreased more than 30%. Among all, shipments for those that rely heavily on Chinese orders may drop 50%. On the other hand, although the US-China trade war will not have actual impacts on Chinese and Taiwanese makers until next year, the stock up caused by weak demand may lead to low prices in short runs,” Lin pointed out further.
Fulfilling the US Demand, High Level of Inventory acts as Buffer for new Strategy Deployment in Second Half of 2014
In order to respond to the US-China anti-dumping and countervailing investigation, many Chinese manufacturers increased shipment proportion to the US in 1H14. Trina Solar was the most aggressive one, with shipments to the US representing more than 60% in 2Q. “Chinese modules shipped to the US increased month by month from January to May, 2014 and it did not begin to decrease until June. The total export to the US exceeded 2.3GW in 1H14.
If taking into consideration the cumulated module capacity of US manufacturers, such as First Solar, SunPower, and REC– near 4GW, US will have enough modules to achieve its target installation of 6GW. Therefore, no matter what the US-China anti-dumping preliminary verdict turns out to be in July 24th, it will not have actual impacts on Chinese and Taiwanese manufacturers until next year. Before the result is announced, manufacturers in China and Taiwan can look for strategies to cope with US’ decision, manufacturers in Japan and Korea can also find bigger opportunities,” added Lin.
Cell Prices Instantly Dropped to the Bottom, Which led to Market Stagnation Before the Announcement of the Anti-Dumping Preliminary Verdict
Many cell manufacturers’ sales revenue reached new records in 2Q because Chinese manufacturers rushed their shipments to the US ahead of time. “50% of the exported cells (4GW) in 1H14 were shipped to China, thus about half of Taiwanese cell manufacturers’ capacities were left unused as China temporarily stopped shipping to the US. Spot and OEM prices not only kept dropping, but also hit the bottom by the end of July.
While a fixed amount of shipment is maintained through European/Japanese orders and low-cost orders, major manufacturers’ utilization rates decreased more than 30%. Among all, shipments for those that rely heavily on Chinese orders may drop 50%. On the other hand, although the US-China trade war will not have actual impacts on Chinese and Taiwanese makers until next year, the stock up caused by weak demand may lead to low prices in short runs,” Lin pointed out further.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments