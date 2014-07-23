© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com Analysis | July 23, 2014
Memory storage industry to see growth
The memory storage industry is expected to see overall growth in the second half of this year driven primarily by smartphone demand.
As this occurs, commodity DRAM capacity will be tight, which is expected to remain unchanged in the short term. This will bring increased demand for server as well as mobile DRAM during the second half of the year, and DRAM vendors as a result are likely to report record-high profits. In terms of the NAND Flash market, the market is expected to turn from oversupply in the first half of the year into balanced supply during the second half, as OEM and module customer demand strengthens. All of these factors will push up pricing in the industry during the second half as a result, according to DRAMeXchange, a subsidiary of Taiwan-based market intelligence firm TrendForce.
Smartphone shipments cause DRAM supply to be tight; prices expected to rise
Smartphone shipments in 2014 are expected to grow 29% on year to 1.196 billion due to increased demand in China as a result of 4G TD-LTE developments; the release of the new iPhone; recovery in economies across the globe, and increased demand for entry-level and mid-range smartphones. Within that number, Chinese vendors’ shipments are expected to make up 37.3%. The Chinese vendors will mostly use eMCP technology in their smartphones while the new iPhone will use LPDDR3 1GB technology. This will lead to a slight increase in mobile DRAM prices during the third quarter and will quicken the exchange of LPDDR2 technology to LPDDR3, according to DRAMeXchange Assistant Vice President Avril Wu.
PC DRAM supply meanwhile is expected to remain tight into the third quarter, which can already be seen from supply imbalances with Intel chips, and is expected to see a 2.6% increase in shipments during 2015. The tight supply comes as notebook shipments are recovering better than expected, particularly following the suspension of Windows XP services, coupled with new notebook sales as a result of subsidies that have prompted positive results within the corporate PC replacement cycle.
Wu also noted that end PC DRAM supply has been tight due to increased demand for Big Data, and because commodity DRAM and mobile DRAM have been in tight supply. This has led to a slight increase in pricing for PC DRAM as well as an increase in the proportion of NAND Flash SSD used.
Smartphones will help balance supply for NAND Flash
Going into the second half of 2014 smartphones will play a major role in the NAND Flash market. According to DRAMeXchange Assistant Vice President Sean Yang, most new smartphones from major smartphone vendors will be released after mid-3Q14. OEM manufacturers meanwhile have been gathering reserves since June and NAND flash capacity is being shifted to system products, which is putting a strain on channel customer supply. This has led to an increase in NAND Flash pricing as a result.
Enterprise SSD demand will also increase in the second half as a result of increased demand for server and cloud computing storage increases coupled with the peaking mobile device segment. Some vendors may also not be able to meet demand, which will tighten up supply for NAND Flash. Additionally, Yang said that NAND Flash manufacturers have also been shifting capacity to high profit products, which should help increase performances in the second half of the year.
Smartphone shipments cause DRAM supply to be tight; prices expected to rise
Smartphone shipments in 2014 are expected to grow 29% on year to 1.196 billion due to increased demand in China as a result of 4G TD-LTE developments; the release of the new iPhone; recovery in economies across the globe, and increased demand for entry-level and mid-range smartphones. Within that number, Chinese vendors’ shipments are expected to make up 37.3%. The Chinese vendors will mostly use eMCP technology in their smartphones while the new iPhone will use LPDDR3 1GB technology. This will lead to a slight increase in mobile DRAM prices during the third quarter and will quicken the exchange of LPDDR2 technology to LPDDR3, according to DRAMeXchange Assistant Vice President Avril Wu.
PC DRAM supply meanwhile is expected to remain tight into the third quarter, which can already be seen from supply imbalances with Intel chips, and is expected to see a 2.6% increase in shipments during 2015. The tight supply comes as notebook shipments are recovering better than expected, particularly following the suspension of Windows XP services, coupled with new notebook sales as a result of subsidies that have prompted positive results within the corporate PC replacement cycle.
Wu also noted that end PC DRAM supply has been tight due to increased demand for Big Data, and because commodity DRAM and mobile DRAM have been in tight supply. This has led to a slight increase in pricing for PC DRAM as well as an increase in the proportion of NAND Flash SSD used.
Smartphones will help balance supply for NAND Flash
Going into the second half of 2014 smartphones will play a major role in the NAND Flash market. According to DRAMeXchange Assistant Vice President Sean Yang, most new smartphones from major smartphone vendors will be released after mid-3Q14. OEM manufacturers meanwhile have been gathering reserves since June and NAND flash capacity is being shifted to system products, which is putting a strain on channel customer supply. This has led to an increase in NAND Flash pricing as a result.
Enterprise SSD demand will also increase in the second half as a result of increased demand for server and cloud computing storage increases coupled with the peaking mobile device segment. Some vendors may also not be able to meet demand, which will tighten up supply for NAND Flash. Additionally, Yang said that NAND Flash manufacturers have also been shifting capacity to high profit products, which should help increase performances in the second half of the year.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments