© wizzyfx dreamstime.com Analysis | July 01, 2014
Solar makers to expand production capacity
Contrary to PV manufacturers’ high utilization rates spurred by UK and Japan market demands in first quarter of 2014, pricing in the PV industry is likely to drop in the following quarter, according to EnergyTrend, a subsidiary of Taiwan-based market intelligence firm TrendForce.
The research organization attributed ongoing countervailing duty (CVD) and anti-dumping duty (AD) issues between U.S., China, and Taiwan as the main cause behind the decline, and noted PV shipments were mostly focused on the U.S. market, while shipments have eased in other markets.
Solar PV supply chains are starting to see demand in China whither, while demand in the U.S. and Japan remain stable, said EnergyTrend Research Manager Jason Huang. As such trends occur, solar supply chains are nevertheless expected to increase production capacity in the second half of 2014, which means Chinese market demands will play a major role in terms of global solar PV pricing and volume. If demands in China remain at around 10-12GW then manufacturers in the PV supply chain can balance out orders in conjunction with their new capacity. However, if Chinese market demands are lower than expected coupled with uncertainties surrounding CVD and AD issues, the PV market still risks oversupply and hence declined prices.
Polysilicon capacity continues to increase; silicon wafer prices drop
Meanwhile, recent EnergyTrend statistics show first-tier polysilicon makers are currently running at full capacity and polysilicon pricing is on the rise. Evaluations of manufacturers expansion plans after 2015 show manufacturers that previously halted productions returning to the market. In the short term, these manufacturers will be focused on manufacturing quality so utilization rates will remain low and have limited effect on market demands.
Silicon wafer makers on the other hand saw strong demands in the first quarter of 2014, and thus this led to steady PV shipments and pricing. Meanwhile, second-tier manufacturers were able to maintain high utilization rates. However, as demands weaken in 2Q14, second-tier vendors are likely to return to more conservative outlooks, and production strategies after clearing out inventory.
Solar cell manufacturers witness high market demands
Because of the postponement on the US-China preliminary AD rulings, solar cell makers in Taiwan could maintain high utilization rates till mid-June this year. On the other hand, Chinese manufacturers saw utilization rates drop due to the financing pressures caused by excess inventory in the U.S. If solar demand picks up in the second half of the year, however, manufacturers might add more than 4GW solar cell production capacity onto the market, said Huang.
In terms of modules, top Chinese manufacturers still control export markets, and are using it as a measure to alleviate shipment risks. Whereas second- and third-tier makers have seen reduced OEM orders. Moreover, the Chinese market demand has remained dormant, with manufacturers utilization rates showing polarized results. Trade wars with U.S. are also impacting Chinese manufacturers business strategy as more are engaged in global OEM strategies.
Other manufacturers outside of China and Taiwan have also scaled up production capacity in Southeast Asia, Korea, Japan and other regions to fill in the demand gap left by Chinese manufacturers because of trade wars against China carried out by Europe, U.S., India and Australia.
Solar PV supply chains are starting to see demand in China whither, while demand in the U.S. and Japan remain stable, said EnergyTrend Research Manager Jason Huang. As such trends occur, solar supply chains are nevertheless expected to increase production capacity in the second half of 2014, which means Chinese market demands will play a major role in terms of global solar PV pricing and volume. If demands in China remain at around 10-12GW then manufacturers in the PV supply chain can balance out orders in conjunction with their new capacity. However, if Chinese market demands are lower than expected coupled with uncertainties surrounding CVD and AD issues, the PV market still risks oversupply and hence declined prices.
Polysilicon capacity continues to increase; silicon wafer prices drop
Meanwhile, recent EnergyTrend statistics show first-tier polysilicon makers are currently running at full capacity and polysilicon pricing is on the rise. Evaluations of manufacturers expansion plans after 2015 show manufacturers that previously halted productions returning to the market. In the short term, these manufacturers will be focused on manufacturing quality so utilization rates will remain low and have limited effect on market demands.
Silicon wafer makers on the other hand saw strong demands in the first quarter of 2014, and thus this led to steady PV shipments and pricing. Meanwhile, second-tier manufacturers were able to maintain high utilization rates. However, as demands weaken in 2Q14, second-tier vendors are likely to return to more conservative outlooks, and production strategies after clearing out inventory.
Solar cell manufacturers witness high market demands
Because of the postponement on the US-China preliminary AD rulings, solar cell makers in Taiwan could maintain high utilization rates till mid-June this year. On the other hand, Chinese manufacturers saw utilization rates drop due to the financing pressures caused by excess inventory in the U.S. If solar demand picks up in the second half of the year, however, manufacturers might add more than 4GW solar cell production capacity onto the market, said Huang.
In terms of modules, top Chinese manufacturers still control export markets, and are using it as a measure to alleviate shipment risks. Whereas second- and third-tier makers have seen reduced OEM orders. Moreover, the Chinese market demand has remained dormant, with manufacturers utilization rates showing polarized results. Trade wars with U.S. are also impacting Chinese manufacturers business strategy as more are engaged in global OEM strategies.
Other manufacturers outside of China and Taiwan have also scaled up production capacity in Southeast Asia, Korea, Japan and other regions to fill in the demand gap left by Chinese manufacturers because of trade wars against China carried out by Europe, U.S., India and Australia.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments