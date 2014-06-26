© marcin-kempski-dreamstime.com

Saab and ThyssenKrupp – talks continue

Saab and ThyssenKrupp are still in on-going talks regarding the potential acquisition of Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems AB.

In April ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions AG, a subsidiary of ThyssenKrupp AG, and Saab AB signed a non-binding MoU concerning the sale of the Swedish shipyard ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems AB (formerly named Kockums) to Saab AB.



Saab now informs that the discussions are at a final stage but still ongoing. An agreement with ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions AG has not been signed.