© shawn-hempel-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 16, 2014
Printed Electronics – the hope for Europe?
It is no secret that the EU region has lost a lot of production – and jobs- to low cost regions. But printed electronics could level the playing field.
The EU's loss of market shares for electronics production has resulted in a negative trade balance of EUR 100bn per year, according to Swedish Acreo working with R&D, production and consultancy in the field of Sensors and Actuators, Power Electronics, Digital Communication and Life Science.
The problem with the current manufacturing of electronics is that the techniques both expensive – thus suited better for low cost regions – and energy intensive.
In a bid to redress the balance, a consortium of businesses and research organisations from across Europe has announced that they are undertaking a multi-million-euro research and development program to create cost-effective and highly functional techniques and technologies for printed electronics.
"Printed electronics are set to revolutionize the electronics industry. By enabling direct additive processing, printed electronics has the capability of significantly reducing the capital and operating costs of manufacture, as well as the processing of hazardous chemical waste and energy associated with the traditional subtractive processing that have made manufacture in the EU economically unviable", says Dr Richard Dixon, Managing Director of Intrinsiq Materials Ltd, an SME in the PLASMA-project.
The project will be using existing Intellectual Property (IP) of the project partners and IP developed during the duration of the program. The consortium will demonstrate the use of combinations of printed functional inks to produce integrated printed structures that replace conventional copper based circuit boards and printed silicon devices.
The project partners will also produce a pilot scale ink-jet printing process system demonstrating the integration capability that can be adopted to meet immediate market opportunities relating to digital advertisement, smart signage, low-cost logic and cost-effective processing for the electro- & electronics industry.
"The EU is currently in the lead in terms of technical know-how and innovation in printed electronics. However, there are a number of barriers that are preventing widespread adoption of the technology, including availability of cost effective, high performance conductive inks. The PLASMAS project looks to address this issue in order to help ensure the intellectual capital that Europe has developed, is translated into direct economic benefit by retaining manufacture within the EU", says Alain Le Loc’h, Innovation Project Manager for Gemalto, end-user in the project.
Magnus Svensson, Acreo Printed Electronics, is the rrepresentative and project leader for the Swedish contribution to the project. PLASMAS (Printed Logic for Applications of Screen Matrix Activation Systems) is a 3-year project funded through the European Union’s Seventh Framework Programme (FP7). PLASMAS brings together the following organizations:
Acreo Swedish ICT AB
C-Tech Innovation Limited
Cyprus University of Technology
Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Polymer Research
Gemalto
Intrinsiq Materials Ltd
NanoTecCenter Weiz Forschungsgesellschaft mbh
PRA, a Pera Technology Company
Precision Varionic International Ltd
3D-Micromac AG
The problem with the current manufacturing of electronics is that the techniques both expensive – thus suited better for low cost regions – and energy intensive.
In a bid to redress the balance, a consortium of businesses and research organisations from across Europe has announced that they are undertaking a multi-million-euro research and development program to create cost-effective and highly functional techniques and technologies for printed electronics.
"Printed electronics are set to revolutionize the electronics industry. By enabling direct additive processing, printed electronics has the capability of significantly reducing the capital and operating costs of manufacture, as well as the processing of hazardous chemical waste and energy associated with the traditional subtractive processing that have made manufacture in the EU economically unviable", says Dr Richard Dixon, Managing Director of Intrinsiq Materials Ltd, an SME in the PLASMA-project.
The project will be using existing Intellectual Property (IP) of the project partners and IP developed during the duration of the program. The consortium will demonstrate the use of combinations of printed functional inks to produce integrated printed structures that replace conventional copper based circuit boards and printed silicon devices.
The project partners will also produce a pilot scale ink-jet printing process system demonstrating the integration capability that can be adopted to meet immediate market opportunities relating to digital advertisement, smart signage, low-cost logic and cost-effective processing for the electro- & electronics industry.
"The EU is currently in the lead in terms of technical know-how and innovation in printed electronics. However, there are a number of barriers that are preventing widespread adoption of the technology, including availability of cost effective, high performance conductive inks. The PLASMAS project looks to address this issue in order to help ensure the intellectual capital that Europe has developed, is translated into direct economic benefit by retaining manufacture within the EU", says Alain Le Loc’h, Innovation Project Manager for Gemalto, end-user in the project.
Magnus Svensson, Acreo Printed Electronics, is the rrepresentative and project leader for the Swedish contribution to the project. PLASMAS (Printed Logic for Applications of Screen Matrix Activation Systems) is a 3-year project funded through the European Union’s Seventh Framework Programme (FP7). PLASMAS brings together the following organizations:
Acreo Swedish ICT AB
C-Tech Innovation Limited
Cyprus University of Technology
Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Polymer Research
Gemalto
Intrinsiq Materials Ltd
NanoTecCenter Weiz Forschungsgesellschaft mbh
PRA, a Pera Technology Company
Precision Varionic International Ltd
3D-Micromac AG
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments