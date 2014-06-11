© alexander-podshivalov-dreamstime.com

Dyconex qualifies new Multibond process for high-reliability PCBs

Dyconex has installed a new pre-treatment tunnel machine so it can provide an in-house Multibond process. Today, that process is qualified for flex PCBs and inner layers of rigid products.

Multibond is applied to high-reliability multilayer PCBs to improve the bonding between the single layers of a board. The underlying principle is a micro-roughening process in combination with an organic copper conversion coating for PCB inner layers. The new treatment leads to an improved adhesion between them and the prepregs, thus enhances the peel strenghts of the whole circuit board.



Furthermore, Multibond is also applied to roughen copper layers in order to improve CO2 laser drill energy absorption.