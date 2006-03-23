SMT & Inspection | March 23, 2006
Korea next 'Center of Expertise' for Göpel
Göpel electronic, developer and manufacturer of innovative extended JTAG/Boundary Scan test solutions has entered into an extensive strategic partnership with Testing House Korea.
Within the scope of this agreement, Testing House Korea located in Seoul, Korea has become GÖPEL electronic's 13th 'Center of Expertise' (COE) worldwide. This includes membership in the “GÖPEL electronic Alliance Partner Network”, in which some hundred specialists are involved to ensure the worldwide customer support for JTAG/Boundary Scan applications.
An essential part of the cooperation between GÖPEL electronic and Testing House Korea is the extensive service and support for Design for Testability (DFT), test program development and generation as well as delivery of turnkey solutions and complete system integration. All based upon the revolutionary JTAG/Boundary Scan platform SCANFLEX® in conjunction with the outstanding Integrated Boundary Scan Development Environment SYSTEM CASON™.
“Testing House Korea guarantees extensive test solutions based on excellent Boundary Scan knowledge. This means a significant addition to our product portfolio of highly efficient hardware and software tools,” said Thomas Wenzel, co-founder and managing director Boundary Scan for GÖPEL electronic. “Because Testing House Korea has established form the Hyundai enterprise, we are now in a position to service the demand of the growing Asian market on extended Boundary Scan test strategies and respective equipment in a comprehensive way – especially for the seminal automotive market. Furthermore, we will follow the requests of our key customers for fast local support.”
Kyong-Yong Lee, Vice President of Testing House Korea gladly adds: “Our goal is to exceed our customers' expectations and to provide the best total solution for our customers with the partnering of GÖPEL electronic and Testing House Korea. GÖPEL electronic has excellent tools for Boundary Scan/Automotive Test and Testing House Korea, as a total solution provider, will provide expertise and support in the growing Asia.”
This partnership reflects GÖPEL electronic's philosophy of Intelligent Solutions for Extended Boundary Scan. This means the JJTAG/Boundary Scan application for test, programming and verification as well as the overall support during the entire product life cycle.
Testing House, Inc., founded in 1992 and headquartered in Fremont/California maintains several offices in Korea, Mexico and the United States. The company is well-known for their innovative ATE test solutions and offers its customers extensive service and support strategies. In addition to the membership in the „GÖPEL electronic Alliance Partner Network“ Testing House is working in the Teradyne Support Network and as Agilent Technologies Channel Partner.
