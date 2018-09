Blink or Glass?

© KIPRIS

Google Glass might not be as untouchable on the electronic eye-wear market as one might think.

We've previously reported about China's Baidu – the Chinese equivalent to Google – and its “Baidu Eye” , which the company, at that time, was testing. However, there were, and to my knowledge still are uncertainties if the product will ever materialise or enter the commercial market.But as it looks, Google will get some company – or competition – on the wearable gadget market. As Samsung obviously is gearing up to release its own eye-wear gadget.The Korean giant recently filed a trademark application for “Samsung Gear Blink” with the Korean Intellectual Property Rights Information Service. And during last year, Samsung also applied for a patent on a pair of glasses with an built-in ear-bud, which also happened to sport a heads-up display.So, now that Apple's arch nemesis has made its move, we're all waiting for Tim Cook to step up on stage and announce the iGlass, iWear or iShades, you know where I'm going with this.