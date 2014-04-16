© Photo Stencil

Photo Stencil acquires 3rd laser cutting stencil system in Mexico

Photo Stencil has just taken delivery at its facility in Guadalajara, Mexico of its third system for laser cutting stencils.

The Tannlin TX with automatic optical inspection increases stencil production capacity and capabilities. Photo Stencil's Mexico facility produces laser and NiCut stencils for the semiconductor packaging, printed circuit board, and solar industries.



Photo Stencil's new stencil cutting system simultaneously cuts and provides 100% inspection, not just for the presence of apertures, but also for the quality of every aperture cut. In the time it takes to cut a stencil, every aperture is also inspected. Data is taken directly from the Gerber file so what is seen on the CAD is what you get at the laser.



"Photo Stencil has a reputation for not only producing the highest quality stencils, but has a team of engineers to analyze the type of stencil needed, customize it for the customer's application, and provide support throughout the process," said Rachel Miller-Short, Global VP of Sales, Photo Stencil. "It's important for us to have the most technologically advanced systems and equipment."



"Demand for our electroformed, NiCut, and laser-cut stencils has increased significantly," said Francisco Lujano, GM, Photo Stencil Mexico. "Adding this new laser cutting machine is part of our strategic plan to drive technology and grow capacity and capability. It gives us a broader spectrum of options to meet our customers' applications."