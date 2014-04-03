© mchudo dreamstime.com Analysis | April 03, 2014
MEMS microphones broadcast strong growth
Microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, used in best-selling devices like Apple’s iPhone, face a resonant future as the market keeps climbing in the coming years, according to a new report from IHS Technology.
Global revenue for MEMS microphones is forecast to reach $1.04 billion this year, up a robust 24 percent from $836.9 million in 2013.
Less than a decade was needed for the MEMS microphone market to cross the billion-dollar threshold. While this year continues the galloping growth the industry has seen during the last few years, the rate of expansion is slowing as revenue has expanded.
Even so, the next few years will continue to yield solid results for the business, and revenue by 2017 will amount to a projected $1.37 billion, as shown in the attached figure, equivalent to a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18 percent from 2012 to 2017. Shipments at the end of the forecast window will equal 5.4 billion units, up from 1.9 billion in 2012.
“The MEMS microphone segment has successfully capitalized on the value delivered by audible improvements in microphones to propel the industry forward,” said Marwan Boustany, senior analyst for MEMS & sensors at IHS. “Especially in an age in which devices are increasingly uniform, sound can be a real and important differentiator, in features such as voice command or crystal-clear audio in high-definition video—qualities that are possible only through high-performance MEMS microphones.”
Handsets and tablets account for the majority of MEMS microphone consumption, and Apple and Samsung are the biggest buyers at present, Boustany noted.
Audibly improved: the difference matters
Two of the main measures for MEMS microphone quality are signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and the maximum sound-pressure level (SPL). These define the lowest and highest sound levels, respectively—or dynamic range—that can be gauged by a microphone with a linear response. The measures apply to both analog and digital MEMS microphones, and have been used as the basis for microphone quality in marketing by firms such as Nokia and HTC.
At the top performance level, very-high-SNR microphones feature a signal-to-noise ratio level of greater than, or equal to, 64 decibels. These are the microphones projected to have the greatest growth in the coming years, with an estimated five-year CAGR of 40 percent from 2012 to 2017, IHS analysis shows.
In the past, low-SNR microphones, featuring a signal-to-noise ratio of less than 60 decibels, were the standard device in many handsets. Acceptable for phone calls, low-SNR microphones have shown their limitations in performance, as in cases where there is some distance between the source of the recorded sound and the microphone, such as for video recording and voice commands. In such instances, low-SNR microphones can miss out on lower volume elements of the sound, which can result in a loss of data important for voice commands and a degradation of the richness in recorded sounds for video.
Low-SNR microphones are also not up to the task of ambient-noise cancellation, in which the microphones help to neutralize surrounding noise levels in order to better focus on the immediate sound intended for transmission or reception. Here, better-SNR microphones are the key factor as well to an improved listening experience, Boustany said.
Very-high-SNR microphones were first used in 2012 by Apple in the iPhone 5, and subsequent generations of the popular smartphone continued to utilize these MEMS microphones. After Apple, Samsung joined in, using very-high-SNR MEMS microphones in its S4 and Note 3 flagship handsets. Together the two brands made up 96 percent of revenue for the very-high-SNR MEMS microphone market in 2013.
Another advantage of very-high-SNR microphones is enhanced support for voice commands, helpful for Apple’s Siri or Google Now. The Motorola Moto X, for instance, includes multiple very-high-SNR microphones that improve the handset’s ability to capture voice commands.
Between the very-high-SNR and low-SNR categories sits a third class of MEMS microphones, the high-SNR devices with a signal-to-noise ratio between 59 and 64 decibels, which will be what lower midrange devices may choose to transition from low-SNR microphones. Growth of this segment during the next few years will be lower than that of very-high-SNR types, but higher than in the low-SNR segment that is headed for decline.
Finding their way into the most popular consumer gadgets
MEMS microphones are deployed the most in handsets and tablets, which last year accounted for 93 percent of revenue in very-high-SNR microphones. Apple and Samsung each have up to three microphones for their handsets that could possibly climb to four, and the multiple numbers no doubt help increase overall revenue for MEMS suppliers.
The rapidly growing tablet space is also a vigorous market driver, with the Apple iPad product line now outfitted with two microphones and with Samsung also adding multiple microphones to some of its tablets.
Very-high-SNR microphones are making inroads into hearing aids, too. The ReSound LiNX, for instance, uses two such devices, for noise cancellation and improved performance, with an additional beneficial capability that ties in Bluetooth connectivity with an iPhone—enabling the hearing aid to act as a headset as well.
High-performance MEMS microphones will also become increasingly prominent in the automotive space, helping support voice commands and hands-free calling. Harman has announced the use of two MEMS microphones for such use in Germany’s Daimler vehicles, to start in 2016.
Less than a decade was needed for the MEMS microphone market to cross the billion-dollar threshold. While this year continues the galloping growth the industry has seen during the last few years, the rate of expansion is slowing as revenue has expanded.
Even so, the next few years will continue to yield solid results for the business, and revenue by 2017 will amount to a projected $1.37 billion, as shown in the attached figure, equivalent to a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18 percent from 2012 to 2017. Shipments at the end of the forecast window will equal 5.4 billion units, up from 1.9 billion in 2012.
“The MEMS microphone segment has successfully capitalized on the value delivered by audible improvements in microphones to propel the industry forward,” said Marwan Boustany, senior analyst for MEMS & sensors at IHS. “Especially in an age in which devices are increasingly uniform, sound can be a real and important differentiator, in features such as voice command or crystal-clear audio in high-definition video—qualities that are possible only through high-performance MEMS microphones.”
Handsets and tablets account for the majority of MEMS microphone consumption, and Apple and Samsung are the biggest buyers at present, Boustany noted.
Audibly improved: the difference matters
Two of the main measures for MEMS microphone quality are signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and the maximum sound-pressure level (SPL). These define the lowest and highest sound levels, respectively—or dynamic range—that can be gauged by a microphone with a linear response. The measures apply to both analog and digital MEMS microphones, and have been used as the basis for microphone quality in marketing by firms such as Nokia and HTC.
At the top performance level, very-high-SNR microphones feature a signal-to-noise ratio level of greater than, or equal to, 64 decibels. These are the microphones projected to have the greatest growth in the coming years, with an estimated five-year CAGR of 40 percent from 2012 to 2017, IHS analysis shows.
In the past, low-SNR microphones, featuring a signal-to-noise ratio of less than 60 decibels, were the standard device in many handsets. Acceptable for phone calls, low-SNR microphones have shown their limitations in performance, as in cases where there is some distance between the source of the recorded sound and the microphone, such as for video recording and voice commands. In such instances, low-SNR microphones can miss out on lower volume elements of the sound, which can result in a loss of data important for voice commands and a degradation of the richness in recorded sounds for video.
Low-SNR microphones are also not up to the task of ambient-noise cancellation, in which the microphones help to neutralize surrounding noise levels in order to better focus on the immediate sound intended for transmission or reception. Here, better-SNR microphones are the key factor as well to an improved listening experience, Boustany said.
Very-high-SNR microphones were first used in 2012 by Apple in the iPhone 5, and subsequent generations of the popular smartphone continued to utilize these MEMS microphones. After Apple, Samsung joined in, using very-high-SNR MEMS microphones in its S4 and Note 3 flagship handsets. Together the two brands made up 96 percent of revenue for the very-high-SNR MEMS microphone market in 2013.
Another advantage of very-high-SNR microphones is enhanced support for voice commands, helpful for Apple’s Siri or Google Now. The Motorola Moto X, for instance, includes multiple very-high-SNR microphones that improve the handset’s ability to capture voice commands.
Between the very-high-SNR and low-SNR categories sits a third class of MEMS microphones, the high-SNR devices with a signal-to-noise ratio between 59 and 64 decibels, which will be what lower midrange devices may choose to transition from low-SNR microphones. Growth of this segment during the next few years will be lower than that of very-high-SNR types, but higher than in the low-SNR segment that is headed for decline.
Finding their way into the most popular consumer gadgets
MEMS microphones are deployed the most in handsets and tablets, which last year accounted for 93 percent of revenue in very-high-SNR microphones. Apple and Samsung each have up to three microphones for their handsets that could possibly climb to four, and the multiple numbers no doubt help increase overall revenue for MEMS suppliers.
The rapidly growing tablet space is also a vigorous market driver, with the Apple iPad product line now outfitted with two microphones and with Samsung also adding multiple microphones to some of its tablets.
Very-high-SNR microphones are making inroads into hearing aids, too. The ReSound LiNX, for instance, uses two such devices, for noise cancellation and improved performance, with an additional beneficial capability that ties in Bluetooth connectivity with an iPhone—enabling the hearing aid to act as a headset as well.
High-performance MEMS microphones will also become increasingly prominent in the automotive space, helping support voice commands and hands-free calling. Harman has announced the use of two MEMS microphones for such use in Germany’s Daimler vehicles, to start in 2016.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments