Hansatech EMS consolidate position in 2012
Hansatech EMS Ltd has expects its turnover and profits for 2012 to be broadly in line with expectations.
Paul Gill, Hansatech’s Managing Director, commented, “After significant growth in 2011 the target for 2012 was to consolidate our position in a very difficult market place. Our profit objectives have been achieved through carrying out an extensive capital investment programme and aggressively cutting the cost base. This has put the company in a very strong position for 2013”
Hansatech EMS has developed a “Concept to Production” model that utilises the design expertise within the organisation and supports the final product through the production facility in the UK. This is now complimenting the traditional EMS business by providing additional revenue streams and creating demand for the production facilities.
Commenting further, Gill said, “The improvement programme carried out last year has driven us to be far more ambitious for 2013. The “Concept to Production” model is in great demand and is feeding into the traditional EMS side of the business. However to ensure double digit growth for 2013 we have increased the business development team and will be in a position over the next few days to announce the appointment of a senior industry figure to the organisation.”
