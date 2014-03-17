© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com General | March 17, 2014
EP opens option for a common charger for mobile phones
The European Commission welcomed the green light of the European Parliament to open up the possibility for the introduction of a common charger for mobile phones and other portable devices in the update of the rules on radio equipment.
Last weeks's vote was based on a proposal by the European Commission (IP/12/1109). Radio equipment includes products such as mobile phones, GPS/Galileo receivers and wireless car door openers. Today's vote in the EP will make it possible that the growing numbers of users and radio equipment co-exist without interference. Manufacturers, importers and distributors will have to respect a set of clear obligations so as to ensure the compliance of radio equipment placed in the EU market. Moreover, the alignment of radio equipment rules with other legislation applicable to the internal market for products will lower compliance costs for businesses, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises.
European Commission Vice President Antonio Tajani, Commissioner for Industry and Entrepreneurship, said: "Today's vote sets the basis for further innovation and growth in the area of mobile communications. The sector continues to show enormous potential. Reliable and fast wireless communications are essential to the on-going revolution in manufacturing, services, education, entertainment and practically all spheres of life. And there is more: the new rules enable us to introduce a common charger for mobile phones and similar devices. This is very good news for our citizens and for the environment”.
