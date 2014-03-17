© ngweikeong dreamstime.com Electronics Production | March 17, 2014
RUAG wins contract for SAAB Gripen E payload mountings
The Swedish aircraft manufacturer SAAB has awarded technology group RUAG the contract to develop and produce payload mountings for the Gripen E military jet in Switzerland.
The contract is worth up to CHF 68 million, of which CHF 15.5 million is to be implemented immediately.
Payload mountings are mechanisms that carry additional fuel tanks, reconnaissance systems or guided missiles. They are complex technological components which contain both electronic and mechanical systems. They must meet the highest standards in terms of aerodynamics and resilience.
The order comprises four work packages, three of which, totalling CHF 15.5 million, are effective immediately. These include the design of the payload mountings, their development up to series production, and the creation of prototypes for three Gripen E test aircraft. SAAB has the option of awarding the fourth work package, actual series production of the payload mountings, to another party should the result of the Gripen E referendum be negative.
If Switzerland decides to buy the 22 Gripen E military jets, the payload mountings for series production of the entire Gripen E fleet, 60 aircraft for Sweden and 22 aircraft for Switzerland, will be manufactured in Switzerland in the future.
Suppliers from all regions to benefit
In order to implement this order, which is worth up to CHF 68 million, RUAG will call on suppliers from all regions of Switzerland. Quotes have already been obtained for metal products and electronic components from suppliers in areas including French-speaking Switzerland and Ticino.
