© mikhail-mishchenko-dreamstime.com Analysis | March 12, 2014
Bosch is Top MEMS Maker in 2013
Bosch became the top manufacturer of MEMS sensors and actuators in 2013, pulling out of a virtual tie with STMicroelectronics the previous year, and making history in the process as the first company to reach $1 billion in market revenue, according to IHS.
As the undisputed leader of the global MEMS industry last year, Bosch boasted revenue of $1.0 billion, up from $794.0 million in 2012. It grew 26 percent during the year, four times more than the industry average, which allowed the German-based maker to leave behind its Italian-French rival after finishing neck and neck in 2012. STM, meanwhile, suffered a 2 percent decline in revenue to $777.0 million, down from $794.0 million.
Overall, the top 20 MEMS producers accounted for combined revenue in 2013 of $6.99 billion, or 78 percent of the industry total of $8.96 billion. The percentage of the top 20 a year earlier in 2012 was the same at 78 percent when the group’s takings amounted to $6.60 billion, measured against industry totals of $8.47 billion that year.
© IHS Technology
Overall, the top 20 MEMS producers accounted for combined revenue in 2013 of $6.99 billion, or 78 percent of the industry total of $8.96 billion. The percentage of the top 20 a year earlier in 2012 was the same at 78 percent when the group’s takings amounted to $6.60 billion, measured against industry totals of $8.47 billion that year.
© IHS Technology
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments