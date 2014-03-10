© blotty-dreamstime.com Analysis | March 10, 2014
NFC-cellphone shipments to fourfold in next five years
Global shipments of cellphones equipped with Near Field Communication (NFC) technology will surge by more than a factor of four from 2013 to 2018, reaching 1.2 billion units.
Last year sounded the starting gun for the fast growth of the market, with worldwide shipments of NFC-enabled cellphones climbing to 275 million units in 2013, up 128 percent from 120 million in 2012. The market will expand by more than 50 percent this year to reach 416 million. From 2013 through the end of 2018, worldwide shipments of NFC-enabled cellphones will rise by 325 percent.
NFC was integrated into just 18.2 percent of the 1.5 billion cellphones shipped worldwide in 2013. In 2018, NFC penetration will rise to 64 percent.
“The majority of smartphone makers are adopting the NFC wireless communications and payment technology in their products as a de facto standard,” said Don Tait, senior financial and ID market analyst at IHS. “Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the benefits of mobile payment—and NFC wireless readers are proliferating in businesses throughout the world. This strong momentum will allow the NFC cellphone market to overcome barriers, including a lack of compelling services and applications, and the sluggish progress on establishing the required infrastructure.”
A major challenge for the NFC market in 2014 will be to develop services and applications that consumers want. This will help to promote mass appeal and adoption of the technology. The slow pace at which the mobile payment ecosystem is being rolled out is another key challenge that will need to be addressed this year.
NFC inside
NFC is a short-range, high-frequency wireless communication technology that allows cellphones to communicate with smartcards and readers, as well as with other NFC devices. NFC is used to perform safe, contactless transactions involving payment, public transportation or transfer of data.
While NFC was initially targeted at cellphones, the technology is increasingly being used in other devices such as tablets, sports and medical devices, gaming consoles, headsets and consumer white goods. An NFC modem is defined as an NFC IC with an antenna attached to it. This can also be termed an NFC modem front end (FE).
Invasion of the Androids
In 2013, Android-based smartphones dominated the NFC marketplace with 254 million units, or 93 percent, of all NFC-enabled cellphones shipped. In 2018, IHS predicts the number of Android NFC-enabled smartphones will reach 844 million, representing 75 percent of the NFC cellphone shipments.
IC solutions gain market share
Shipments of NFC modems in all kinds of devices—including smartphones—are expected to rise rapidly during the next five years. By 2018, all NFC modem-device-type shipments will grow to 1.64 billion, up from 321 million in 2013.
The most popular method of incorporating NFC into cellphones now is by embedding a standalone modem device directly into the handset. This method made up 90 percent, or 267 million, of all NFC modems that were shipped in handsets in 2013.
However, in the coming years, other implementations will become more popular, such as combination connectivity integrated circuits (ICs). IHS forecasts that shipments of combination connectivity ICs will increase to 603.0 million units by 2018, or 50 percent of all modems, up from 17.2 million units in 2013. The introduction of combination connectivity ICs has been slower to market over the last 12 months than first projected.
NFC was integrated into just 18.2 percent of the 1.5 billion cellphones shipped worldwide in 2013. In 2018, NFC penetration will rise to 64 percent.
“The majority of smartphone makers are adopting the NFC wireless communications and payment technology in their products as a de facto standard,” said Don Tait, senior financial and ID market analyst at IHS. “Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the benefits of mobile payment—and NFC wireless readers are proliferating in businesses throughout the world. This strong momentum will allow the NFC cellphone market to overcome barriers, including a lack of compelling services and applications, and the sluggish progress on establishing the required infrastructure.”
A major challenge for the NFC market in 2014 will be to develop services and applications that consumers want. This will help to promote mass appeal and adoption of the technology. The slow pace at which the mobile payment ecosystem is being rolled out is another key challenge that will need to be addressed this year.
NFC inside
NFC is a short-range, high-frequency wireless communication technology that allows cellphones to communicate with smartcards and readers, as well as with other NFC devices. NFC is used to perform safe, contactless transactions involving payment, public transportation or transfer of data.
While NFC was initially targeted at cellphones, the technology is increasingly being used in other devices such as tablets, sports and medical devices, gaming consoles, headsets and consumer white goods. An NFC modem is defined as an NFC IC with an antenna attached to it. This can also be termed an NFC modem front end (FE).
Invasion of the Androids
In 2013, Android-based smartphones dominated the NFC marketplace with 254 million units, or 93 percent, of all NFC-enabled cellphones shipped. In 2018, IHS predicts the number of Android NFC-enabled smartphones will reach 844 million, representing 75 percent of the NFC cellphone shipments.
IC solutions gain market share
Shipments of NFC modems in all kinds of devices—including smartphones—are expected to rise rapidly during the next five years. By 2018, all NFC modem-device-type shipments will grow to 1.64 billion, up from 321 million in 2013.
The most popular method of incorporating NFC into cellphones now is by embedding a standalone modem device directly into the handset. This method made up 90 percent, or 267 million, of all NFC modems that were shipped in handsets in 2013.
However, in the coming years, other implementations will become more popular, such as combination connectivity integrated circuits (ICs). IHS forecasts that shipments of combination connectivity ICs will increase to 603.0 million units by 2018, or 50 percent of all modems, up from 17.2 million units in 2013. The introduction of combination connectivity ICs has been slower to market over the last 12 months than first projected.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments