Huawei ditched over spy concerns

South Korea and the U.S have decided to route sensitive information between the countries over separate networks not run by Chinese Huawei due to spying concerns.

The increasingly important questions on security in the age of everything connected has led the U.S and South Korea to avoid using Huawei for critical communications. The fear is that Huaweis equipment could be used as an effective tool for spying on communications between the partners, Wall Street Journal writes.



South Korea has decided to re-route traffic so that communications do not pass through the Huawei equipment. At the same time, the U.S will not use Huawei equipment in military bases on the Korean peninsula, Wsj writes.



Huawei denies all charges and in a comment to the newspaper William Plummer, vice president of external affairs at Huawei Technologies, said:



"Huawei cannot speak to any such seemingly political arrangements. However, from a technology and network-integrity perspective, Huawei can reaffirm that its gear is globally deployed, proven and trusted, connecting almost one-third of the world's population.”