*These suppliers do not have internal manufacturing sites related to Apple spend.
Apple: Supplier List 2013
Since a few years back, Apple has been providing the names of its 200 largest suppliers. Although it is a long list, there are some interesting names to be found. See below.
|3M Co.
|Merry Electronics
|AAC Technologies Holdings Inc.
|Micron Technology Inc.
|Acbel Polytech Inc.
|Minebea Co. Ltd.
|ACON Group
|Mitsumi Electric Co. Ltd.
|Advance Tech
|Molex Inc.
|Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc. (USI)
|Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc.
|AKM Semiconductor Inc.
|Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
|Alcoa Inc.
|Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corp.
|Alps Electric Co. Ltd.
|NEC TOKIN Corp.
|Amphenol Corp.
|Nichia Corp.
|Analog Devices Inc.
|Nidec Corp.
|Arvato Digital
|Nippon Mektron Ltd.
|Asahi Glass Co Ltd.
|Nissha Printing Co. Ltd.
|Asia Vital Components Ltd.
|Nisshin Steel Co. Ltd.
|AT&S AG
|Nitto Denko Corp.
|AU Optronics Corp.
|NXP Semiconductors N.V.
|Austria Microsystems (AMS AG)
|OmniVision Technologies
|Avago Technologies Ltd
|OMRON Precision Technology Co. Ltd.
|Biel Crystal Manufactory Ltd.
|OSRAM Opto Semiconductor GmbH
|Brilliant International Group Ltd.
|Panasonic Corp.
|----------
|----------
|Broadway Industrial Group Ltd.
|PCH International
|Bum Chun Precision Company Ltd.
|Pegatron Corp.
|BYD Company Ltd.
|Philips Lumileds Lighting Co.
|Career Technology (Mfg.) Co. Ltd.
|Pioneer Material Precision Tech
|Catcher Technology Co. Ltd.
|Plastron Precision Corp.
|Cathay Tat Ming Precision Metal Products Co. Ltd.
|Prent Corp.
|Cheng Loong Corp.
|Primax Electronics Ltd.
|Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co. Ltd. (Foxlink)
|Quanta Computer Inc.
|China Circuit Technology Corp.
|Radiant Opto Electronics Corp.
|CN Innovations
|Renesas Electronics Corp.
|Coilcraft, Inc.
|RF Micro Devices Inc.
|Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
|ROHM Co. Ltd.
|Consolidated Graphics
|RR Donnelley & Sons Co.
|Coretronic Corp.
|SABIC Innovative Plastics
|Corning Inc.
|Salcomp Co. Ltd.
|Cosmosupplylab Ltd.
|Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd.
|Cowell E Holdings Inc.
|Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
|COXON Precise Industrial Co. Ltd.
|Samsung SDI. Co. Ltd.
|CymMetrik Enterprise Co. Ltd.
|Sandisk Corp.
|Dai-Ichi Seiko Co. Ltd.
|Santak Holdings Ltd.
|----------
|--------
|Daikin Industries Ltd.
|Seagate Technologies
|Darfon Electronics Corp.
|Seiko Epson Corp.
|Delta Group
|Semiconductor Components Industries LLC
|Diodes Inc.
|Sharp Corp.
|Dou Yee Technologies
|Shenzhen Desay Battery Technology Co. Ltd.
|Dover Corp.
|Shenzhen Yuto Printing (Holdings) Ltd.
|DSM Engineering Plastics Co. Ltd.
|Shicoh Co. Ltd.
|Dynacast International Inc.
|Shin Zu Shing Co. Ltd.
|Dynapack International Technology Corp.
|Simplo Technology Co. Ltd.
|E-Litecom Co. Ltd.
|Skyworks Solutions Inc.
|Eaton
|SMK Corp.
|Ellington Electronics Technology Group
|Solvay Specialty Polymers
|Elpida Memory Inc.
|Sony Corp.
|Emerson Electric Co.
|STANLEY Engineered Fastening
|Fairchild Semiconductor International
|STMicroelectronics NV
|Flexium Interconnect Inc.
|Styron
|Flextronics International Ltd.
|Sumida Electric
|Fortune Grand Enterprise Co., Ltd.
|Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
|Foster Electric Co. Ltd.
|Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
|Fujikura Ltd.
|Sunrex Technology Corp.
|----------
|----------
|Furukawa
|Suyin Electronic Corp.
|Genius Electronic Optical Co. Ltd.
|Suzhou Anjie Technology Co. Ltd.
|GoerTek Inc.
|Suzhou Panel Electronic Co. Ltd.
|Hama Naka Shoukin Industry Co. Ltd.
|Taishan City Kam Kiu Aluminium Extrusion Co. Ltd.
|Hanson Metal Factory Ltd.
|Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd.
|Heesung Electronics Ltd.
|Taylor Corp.
|Henkel AG & Co.
|TDK Epcos Corp.
|Heptagon Advanced Micro-Optics Pte Ltd.
|TE Connectivity Ltd.
|HI-P International Ltd.
|Teikoku Printing Inks Mfg. Co. Ltd.
|Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. (Foxconn)
|Texas Instruments Inc.
|Hony Glass Technology Co. Ltd.
|Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co. Ltd.
|Hydro Aluminium Extrusion Spain S.A.
|Toshiba Corp.
|Hynix Semiconductor Inc.
|Toyo Rikagaku Kenkyusho Co. Ltd.
|IBIDEN Co. Ltd.
|Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.
|Infineon Technologies AG
|TPK Holding Co. Ltd.
|Innolux Corp.
|Tripod Technology Corp.
|Intel Corp.
|TriQuint Semiconductor Inc.
|Interflex Co. Ltd.
|Triumph Lead Group Ltd.
|Intramedia Inc.
|TTM Technologies Inc.
|Inventec Corp.
|UACJ Corp.
|----------
|----------
|Jabil Circuit Inc.
|UniBright Chemical Co.
|Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd.
|Unimicron Corp.
|Japan Display Inc.
|Unisteel Technology Ltd.
|Kaily Packaging Pte. Ltd.
|Vishay Intertechnology Inc.
|KEMET Corp.
|Volex Plc
|Kyocera Group
|Western Digital Corp.
|Laird Technologies
|Wintek Corp.
|Largan Precision Co. Ltd.
|Zeniya Aluminum Engineering Ltd.
|Lateral Solutions Pte Ltd.
|Zhen Ding Technology Co. Ltd.
|Lens One Technology
|*Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
|LG Chem Ltd.
|*Audience Inc.
|LG Display Co. Ltd.
|*Broadcom Corp.
|LG Innotek Co. Ltd.
|*Cirrus Logic Inc.
|Lite-On Technology Corp.
|*Dialog Semiconductor GmbH
|Longwell Precision Co. Ltd.
|*Intersil Corp.
|Luen Fung Group
|*NVIDIA Corp.
|LUXSHARE-ICT
|*Parade Technologies Ltd.
|Macronix International Co.
|*Qualcomm Inc.
|Marian Inc.
|*Silicon Works Co. Ltd.
|Maxim Integrated Products Inc.
