© kheng-guan-toh-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | February 06, 2014
5000 to lose their jobs as Sony refocus
Sony is undergoing some massive changes at the moment. The company has decided to rid its PC business and focus its mobile business on smartphones and tablets, as well as shifting its focus within its TV business. Something that will result in 5'000 employees losing their jobs
Sony is taking significant measures to improve the company's growth within its electronics business. Since spring last year, the company has been implementing a reform strategy across its electronics business. Imaging, game and mobile businesses, three markets that Sony identified as core businesses which would drive the growth of its electronics business. And Sony company has made significant progress in executing this strategy.
At the same time, PCs and Tvs were identified as businesses where profitability improvement would be a key priority and imitated various reform measures. However, despite the company's efforts, the target of returning the TV and PC businesses to profitability within the fiscal year ending March 31, 2014, will not be achieved.
As a result, Sony is now also taking further steps to address reform of the PC and TV businesses, while at the same time moving forward with further optimisation and streamlining of its manufacturing, sales and headquarters/indirect functions, and concentrating resources in growth businesses.
The PC Business
Sony and Japan Industrial Partners Inc. ("JIP") have entered into a memorandum of understanding confirming Sony's intent to sell to its PC business – currently operated under the VAIO brand – to JIP.
As a part of the business transfer to JIP, Sony will cease planning, design and development of PC products. Manufacturing and sales will also be discontinued after the Spring 2014 lineup to be launched globally. Approximately 250 to 300 Sony Corporation and Sony EMCS Corporation employees involved in PC operations, including planning, design, development, manufacturing and sales, are expected to be hired by the new company established by JIP.
Sony will also explore opportunities for other employees to be transferred to other businesses within the Sony Group.
The TV Business
Sony has been engaged in various cost reduction initiatives for the TV business. These initiatives include enhancing LCD panel-related cost efficiency and rationalising R&D expenses, while also strengthening product competitiveness and operational efficiency in order to improve marginal profit ratio. Due to these measures, losses from the TV business have been reduced.
Cost reductions and Layoffs
In light of the TV business' continued importance within Sony's overall strategy, the Company has decided to execute the additional reform measures.
Sony plans to optimise the scale of the manufacturing, sales, and headquarters/indirect functions that support these businesses.
In terms of electronics sales companies, Sony plans to identify focused product categories for each specific country and region, rationalise support functions, and proactively implement outsourcing and other efficiency measures with the objective of achieving total cost reductions of approximately 20% by 2016.
With respect to manufacturing sites, Sony will proceed with the further optimization of manufacturing and other operations.
Due to the implementation of the measures across Sony's TV and PC businesses, and its manufacturing, sales and headquarters/indirect functions, Sony is anticipating headcount reduction of approximately 5'000 (1'500 in Japan, 3'500 overseas) by the end of fiscal year ending March 31, 2015 (FY14).
At the same time, PCs and Tvs were identified as businesses where profitability improvement would be a key priority and imitated various reform measures. However, despite the company's efforts, the target of returning the TV and PC businesses to profitability within the fiscal year ending March 31, 2014, will not be achieved.
As a result, Sony is now also taking further steps to address reform of the PC and TV businesses, while at the same time moving forward with further optimisation and streamlining of its manufacturing, sales and headquarters/indirect functions, and concentrating resources in growth businesses.
The PC Business
Sony and Japan Industrial Partners Inc. ("JIP") have entered into a memorandum of understanding confirming Sony's intent to sell to its PC business – currently operated under the VAIO brand – to JIP.
As a part of the business transfer to JIP, Sony will cease planning, design and development of PC products. Manufacturing and sales will also be discontinued after the Spring 2014 lineup to be launched globally. Approximately 250 to 300 Sony Corporation and Sony EMCS Corporation employees involved in PC operations, including planning, design, development, manufacturing and sales, are expected to be hired by the new company established by JIP.
Sony will also explore opportunities for other employees to be transferred to other businesses within the Sony Group.
The TV Business
Sony has been engaged in various cost reduction initiatives for the TV business. These initiatives include enhancing LCD panel-related cost efficiency and rationalising R&D expenses, while also strengthening product competitiveness and operational efficiency in order to improve marginal profit ratio. Due to these measures, losses from the TV business have been reduced.
Cost reductions and Layoffs
In light of the TV business' continued importance within Sony's overall strategy, the Company has decided to execute the additional reform measures.
Sony plans to optimise the scale of the manufacturing, sales, and headquarters/indirect functions that support these businesses.
In terms of electronics sales companies, Sony plans to identify focused product categories for each specific country and region, rationalise support functions, and proactively implement outsourcing and other efficiency measures with the objective of achieving total cost reductions of approximately 20% by 2016.
With respect to manufacturing sites, Sony will proceed with the further optimization of manufacturing and other operations.
Due to the implementation of the measures across Sony's TV and PC businesses, and its manufacturing, sales and headquarters/indirect functions, Sony is anticipating headcount reduction of approximately 5'000 (1'500 in Japan, 3'500 overseas) by the end of fiscal year ending March 31, 2015 (FY14).
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments